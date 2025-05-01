Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Herceg Novi Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Herceg Novi Municipality, Montenegro

Herceg Novi
172
Đenovići
94
Bijela
70
Baošići
68
11 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Đenovići, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Đenovići, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
Floor 4/5
Spacious 3-bedroom apartment for sale in a new premium class residential complex in the beau…
$727,151
2 bedroom apartment in Đenovići, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Đenovići, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Newbuilt premium gated residential complex with a swimming pool. A brand new premium resid…
$534,625
2 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Floor 2/2
Exclusive apartment on the first line of the sea in the best area of Herceg Novi - Savina. T…
$1,30M
3 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 1/1
Introducing a new residential complex of villas with swimming pools and a tennis court in th…
$1,47M
1 bedroom apartment in Kumbor, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Kumbor, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Portonovi is an inspiring waterfront resort positioned at the entrance of the breath-taking …
$772,757
2 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 186 m²
Two-bedroom apartment in a new premium-class complex above the Portonovi project. Ideal …
$573,105
1 room apartment in Kumbor, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Kumbor, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Apartments for sale in a new complex in the best location of the Herceg Novi Riviera, 150 me…
$415,967
1 bedroom apartment in Baošići, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Baošići, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
We offer for sale a one-bedroom apartment in the new Bella Vista complex in Baosici. The int…
$217,599
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 213 m²
We offer for sale an apartment in one of the luxury complexes of the Herceg Novi Riviera. …
$368,633
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Bijela, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Bijela, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
We offer for sale a two-bedroom apartment in the Bijela settlement. The interior area of ​​t…
$250,155
3 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Floor 2/2
A new villa complex in a modern style surrounded by an olive grove in the suburbs of the cit…
$614,822
