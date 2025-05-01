Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Herceg Novi Municipality, Montenegro

Herceg Novi
172
Đenovići
94
Bijela
70
Baošići
68
35 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Igalo, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Igalo, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/2
For sale apartment of 48 m2 with a balcony and magnificent sea views. The apartment is lo…
$131,970
Agency
Vector Estate Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Bijela, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
We offer for sale a one-bedroom apartment of 72 square meters in a club complex with a swimm…
$233,610
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Đenovići, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Đenovići, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
Ðenovići 3 Bedroom Apartment for sale close to Porto Novi and all the amenities you need. A …
$261,271
2 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 213 m²
Floor 3
This stunning apartment consists of a large living room and kitchen, two bedrooms, a walk-in…
$381,377
1 bedroom apartment in Đenovići, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Đenovići, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
A wonderful apartment with a sea view only 3 minutes walk to the sea! The price includes ne…
$162,551
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Meljine, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Meljine, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 1/1
$75,074
2 bedroom apartment in Kumbor, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Kumbor, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 4/4
This 2 bedroom apartment is located on the 4th floor of an older building in Kumbor, across …
$119,720
1 bedroom apartment in Baošići, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Baošići, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/4
We are offering a one-bedroom apartment of 45 square meters with an additional 15 square met…
$192,482
Condo 1 bedroom in Bijela, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Bijela, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/4
text
Price on request
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Đenovići, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Đenovići, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 5
Sale ID4745. For sale new two-room apartment, the area of the apartment is 69.5 m², in a new…
$221,434
Apartment in Kumbor, Montenegro
Apartment
Kumbor, Montenegro
Area 31 m²
Floor 1
Sale Kumbor ID4698. New apartments, Kumbor area, Herceg Novi, a haven in the paradise of Mon…
$114,320
2 bedroom apartment in Baošići, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Baošići, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
We offer for sale TWO brand new apartments each with one bedroom, private bathroom and sea v…
$401,569
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 54 m²
Herceg Novi Bijela 129,600 e 54 m2 two-bedroom apartment in a new building directly from t…
$134,442
Agency
Montesale
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Igalo, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Igalo, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 4
Price from : €146,278. Igalo 2 bedroom apartment for sale. Located a few meters from the …
$160,467
1 bedroom apartment in Đenovići, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Đenovići, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
The apartment is located in an elite private complex in Genovichi in Boko -Kotorsky Bay The…
$173,081
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Josice, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Josice, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
We offer for sale a one-bedroom apartment with an area of 45 square meters in the village of…
$107,412
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Provodina, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Provodina, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/3
Recently renovated apartment for sale in a quiet neighborhood in Njivice. Situated on the se…
$65,548
1 bedroom apartment in Kumbor, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Kumbor, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
We offer for sale a spacious one-bedroom apartment with an area of ​​88 square meters in Por…
$804,920
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Đenovići, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Đenovići, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 69 m²
Floor 4
Selling ID3752. A two-room apartment for sale in a newly built house in Djenovici, Herceg No…
$214,188
1 bedroom apartment in Igalo, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Igalo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Apartment Penthouse is sold in Montenegro in a new house with a view of the sea. The ar…
$271,188
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Igalo, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Igalo, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 4/5
ID-1844 Spacious Two-Bedroom Apartment with Mountain and Sea Views for Sale in a Quiet Ar…
$251,026
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
The layout of the premises is very spacious, mainly two and three-bedroom apartments, with a…
Price on request
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Đenovići, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Đenovići, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 69 m²
A two-room apartment for sale in a newly built house in Djenovici, Herceg Novi district. …
$221,139
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Meljine, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Meljine, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
We offer a luxury apartment in the complex Lazure Hotel and Marina in a picturesque place Me…
$547,459
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 1
Sale of Herceg Novi № 2808. Herceg Novi. First floor, has a large terrace and partial sea vi…
$91,949
Studio apartment in Provodina, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Provodina, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 4
Price from: €100,000: Igalo studio apartment for sale. Located a few meters from the beach a…
$135,369
1 room apartment in Đenovići, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Đenovići, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 2/4
text
$88,250
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Sasovici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Sasovici, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Floor 4/4
Sale 3154. Penthouse apartment for sale with 1 bedroom 125 m2 on the first line. The apartme…
$268,701
1 bedroom apartment in Baošići, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Baošići, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
We offer for sale a one-bedroom apartment in the new Bella Vista complex in Baosici. The int…
$217,599
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 213 m²
We offer for sale an apartment in one of the luxury complexes of the Herceg Novi Riviera. …
$368,633
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski

