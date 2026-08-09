Penthouses for sale in Herceg Novi, Montenegro

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Penthouses in Herceg Novi Municipality, Montenegro

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Herceg Novi
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9 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 226 m²
Floor 5/5
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$1,18M
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Herceg Novi Municipality, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Herceg Novi Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 226 m²
Floor 5/5
Located on the 5th floor of an exclusive luxury complex comprising five elegant buildings, t…
$1,31M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 611 m²
Floor 4/4
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
Price on request
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 161 m²
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
Price on request
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 290 m²
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$3,10M
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 290 m²
RESIDENCE PERMIT FOR REAL ESTATE✅ My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pr…
$3,08M
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 611 m²
Floor 4/4
RESIDENCE PERMIT FOR REAL ESTATE✅ My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pr…
Price on request
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Herceg Novi Municipality, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Herceg Novi Municipality, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 113 m²
Number of floors 4
Would you like to live 200 meters from the sea? Djenovici We offer for purchase a spacious a…
$272,580
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Kumbor, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Kumbor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 611 m²
Luxuriously furnished three-bedroom duplex penthouse in Marina settlement, Portonovi. The…
Price on request
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Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's International Realty
Languages
English

Properties features in Herceg Novi Municipality, Montenegro

with Garage
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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