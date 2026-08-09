Studios for Sale in Herceg Novi, Montenegro

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Herceg Novi Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment

Studio apartments in Herceg Novi Municipality, Montenegro

;
Lustica
6
Podi
4
Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
18 properties total found
Studio apartment in Lustica, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
Area 36 m²
Floor 2/3
RESIDENCE PERMIT FOR REAL ESTATE✅ My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pr…
$312,718
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Herceg Novi Municipality, Montenegro
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Herceg Novi Municipality, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 1/4
The exclusive complex is located in an ideal location with panoramic calendars on the bay, i…
$151,839
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Lustica, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
Area 46 m²
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$666,484
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
TekceTekce
Studio apartment in Lustica, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
Area 36 m²
Floor 2/3
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$316,674
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Studio apartment in Podi, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Podi, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 2/3
LOCATION This apartment is located in Herceg Novi city center, 800m from the sea and beac…
Price on request
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Kumbor, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Kumbor, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 1
New apartments for sale in Kumbora, Herceg Novi district 🌅ID-515📍 Location: Kumbor, 6 km fro…
$154,265
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Lustica, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
Area 45 m²
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$526,232
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 room studio apartment in Kumbor, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Kumbor, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 2/4
🏢Студии на продажу в жилом комплексе Цены от 124 700 евро за квартиру . Квартиры будут с…
$152,608
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Studio apartment in Lustica, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
Area 45 m²
RESIDENCE PERMIT FOR REAL ESTATE✅ My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pr…
$523,134
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Lustica, Montenegro
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$366,560
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Studio apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Area 24 m²
Herceg Novi Topla Cozy studio 24 m2 with sea view in a new building. There is a parking. …
$73,354
Leave a request
Studio apartment 3 bedrooms in Podi, Montenegro
Studio apartment 3 bedrooms
Podi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
Floor 1/3
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$648,864
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Studio apartment in Baošići, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Baošići, Montenegro
Herceg Novi Baošići   Studio apartment for sale in Baošići.   The studio is loca…
$82,652
Leave a request
Studio apartment 3 bedrooms in Podi, Montenegro
Studio apartment 3 bedrooms
Podi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
Floor 1/3
Montenegro. REALESTATE. Happiness🌏🇲🇪A private complex of elegant villas and apartments in He…
$672,459
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Studio apartment in Igalo, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Igalo, Montenegro
Area 23 m²
Floor 2
Herceg Novi Igalo   Studio apartment 23 m2 renovated in a residential building, equipp…
$71,287
Leave a request
Studio apartment 3 bedrooms in Podi, Montenegro
Studio apartment 3 bedrooms
Podi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Floor 3/3
Montenegro. REALESTATE. Happiness🌏🇲🇪A private complex of elegant villas and apartments in He…
$625,269
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Studio apartment in Provodina, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Provodina, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 4
Price from: €100,000: Igalo studio apartment for sale. Located a few meters from the beach a…
$135,369
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Igalo, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Igalo, Montenegro
Area 25 m²
Herceg Novi Igalo   We sell a magnificent apartment, studio 25 m2 new building in Igal…
$73,870
Leave a request

Properties features in Herceg Novi Municipality, Montenegro

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go