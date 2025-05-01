Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Herceg Novi Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Herceg Novi Municipality, Montenegro

Herceg Novi
172
Đenovići
94
Bijela
70
Baošići
68
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
46 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 65 m²
Boka Kotorska Bay, Herceg Novi. Apartments in a comfortable residential complex with a swimm…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 315 m²
Boka Kotorska Bay, Herceg Novi. New apartments from the Developer in an elite village The b…
$3,92M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Kumbor, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Kumbor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 1
Real estate, Montenegro, Herceg Novi.T-1B - Studio apartment 31.67m² + 43m² free terraceWe p…
$123,404
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Bijela, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
We offer for sale a one-bedroom apartment of 72 square meters in a club complex with a swimm…
$233,610
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 79 m²
Lucici Village is a picturesque collection of ancient stone houses, with stunning views of B…
$254,404
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 61 m²
Only 29 apartments The area of apartments: 71-124 square meters. m The cost of apartments is…
$178,426
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Đenovići, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Đenovići, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 47 m²
Boka Kotorskaya Bay, District of Genovichi. Apartment with one bedroom with a sea view in a …
$160,011
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Kumbor, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Kumbor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Floor 3
Real estate, Montenegro, Herceg Novi.L-3A Three bedroom apartment 89.37m2We present to you a…
$373,121
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 61 m²
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 68 m²
A unique residential complex, French Riviera in Montenegro! The buyer is exempted from payin…
$458,444
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Đenovići, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Đenovići, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 40 m²
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 123 m²
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1
Real Estate, MontenegroFor sale is a luxurious one-bedroom apartment in the prestigious Port…
$733,629
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 111 m²
Boka Kotorska Bay, Herceg Novi. Apartments in a comfortable residential complex with a swimm…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 65 m²
Boka Kotorska Bay, Herceg Novi. Apartments in a comfortable residential complex with a swimm…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Sasovici, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Sasovici, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 74 m²
Sale, two-bedroom apartment, 74m2, Topla, Herceg Novi For sale furnished two-bedroom apar…
$192,398
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Montesale
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Đenovići, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Đenovići, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
The apartment is located in an elite private complex in Genovichi in Boko -Kotorsky Bay The…
$173,081
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 63 m²
A unique residential complex, French Riviera in Montenegro! The buyer is exempted from payin…
$483,176
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 65 m²
Boka Kotorska Bay, Herceg Novi. Apartments in a comfortable residential complex with a swimm…
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 52 m²
$478,766
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 47 m²
Herceg Novi Topla Fully furnished and equipped apartment for sale, located in a newly bui…
$129,144
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Montesale
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Kumbor, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Kumbor, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
We offer for sale a spacious one-bedroom apartment with an area of ​​88 square meters in Por…
$804,920
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 73 m²
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 87 m²
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Đenovići, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Đenovići, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 54 m²
Price on request
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Lustica, Montenegro
4 bedroom apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 240 m²
Herceg Novy, the area of ​​Janitsa. Three -storey villa with a pool, with four bedrooms Squ…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 63 m²
$478,766
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 63 m²
$489,419
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Kumbor, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Kumbor, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 155 m²
ID 1446 🌊 LUXURY APARTMENTS IN PORTO NOVI – 5★ LIFESTYLE 📍 Location: Herceg Novi, Port…
$1,40M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
Boka Kotorska Bay, Herceg Novi. Apartments in a comfortable residential complex with a swimm…
Price on request
Leave a request

Property types in Herceg Novi Municipality

penthouses
condos
multi-level apartments
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Herceg Novi Municipality, Montenegro

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go