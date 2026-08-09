Apartments for sale in Herceg Novi, Montenegro

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apartments for sale in Herceg Novi Municipality, Montenegro

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Herceg Novi
294
Kumbor
114
Lustica
104
Portonovi
51
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769 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 6 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
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Multilevel apartments 6 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 334 m²
Duplex Apartment Savina, Herceg Novi Area: 334 m2 (211 m2 + 123 m2 terraces) Bedrooms: 6…
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Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's International Realty
Languages
English
Apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Situated in the sought-after neighborhood of Topla, this upcoming residential project offers…
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1 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
One-bedroom apartment in a new residential complex in Herceg Novi The apartment consists of…
$227,447
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Three-bedroom apartment in a new residential complex in Herceg Novi The apartment comprises…
$364,061
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1 bedroom apartment in 17, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
17, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 3/3
Apartment with panoramic sea views, just 150 meters from the beach, with a total area of 61 …
$236,498
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3 bedroom apartment in Lustica, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 800 m²
On one of the most exclusive locations of the Montenegrin coast, on the Lustica Peninsula, i…
$5,55M
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2 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
New residential complex with swimming pool 100 m from the sea, Baosici, Herceg Novi Two-bed…
$381,515
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Apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Area 43 m²
Being located close to the sea, city center, historical and tourist spots, and panoramic vie…
$186,133
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3 bedroom apartment in Lustica, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 291 m²
For sale is an exclusive villa located in the second row from the sea in one of the most pre…
$3,47M
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3 bedroom apartment in Lustica, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 288 m²
In one of the most attractive corners of the coast of Montenegro, in the prestigious and qui…
$4,39M
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2 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Two-bedroom apartment in a brand new complex with swimming pool and SPA, Herceg-Novi. The a…
$273,992
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Apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Area 48 m²
Nestled in Kumbor, Herceg Novi, only 150 m from the sea and in immediate vicinity to Portono…
$439,228
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1 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Newly built apartments for sale in Bijela The new complex in Bijela with large swimming poo…
$200,585
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2 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Two-bedroom apartment with garden in a contemporary residential complex under construction i…
$328,548
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1 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
The complex RIVERSIDE consists of 67 apartments, from 40 to 116m2. Amenities within the com…
$191,414
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1 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
One-bedroom apartment in a brand new complex with swimming pool and SPA, Herceg-Novi. The a…
$179,197
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1 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 1/5
The 38 m2 apartment is located on the ground floor of a building located below the highway. …
$109,796
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2 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Excellent two-bedroom apartment in Djenovici, close to Portonovi complex. The apartment con…
$242,782
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1 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Size of the apartment: 82 m2, 63m2 internal area + 19m2 terrace Fantastic one-bedroom apart…
$838,177
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3 bedroom apartment in Lustica, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 291 m²
For sale is an exclusive villa located in the second row from the sea in one of the most pre…
$3,47M
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2 bedroom apartment in Igalo, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Igalo, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Discover an exceptional opportunity to own a luxury fully renovated apartment in the heart o…
$439,321
VAT
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3 room apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Area 131 m²
Floor 2
Three-Bedroom Apartment for Sale in Herceg Novi – 131 m²A spacious three-bedroom apartment i…
$283,899
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Agency
Mbroker
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
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1 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Exclusive two-bedroom apartment of 69 m2 internal area with a private garden of 29 m2 in Por…
$801,430
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1 bedroom apartment in Kumbor, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Kumbor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 49 m²
Modern residential complex in Herceg Novi overlooking the Bay of KotorWe present a new resid…
$404,513
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1 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 62 m²
The apartment is spread over two floors (1st and 2nd) and consists of a living room with a k…
$193,532
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2 bedroom apartment in 67, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
67, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Discover a beautifully renovated apartment in the heart of Herceg Novi, one of Montenegro's …
$207,346
VAT
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3 bedroom apartment in Lustica, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 288 m²
For sale is an exclusive villa located on the first line by the sea in one of the most prest…
$4,39M
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2 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Luxury residential complex in Kumbor, Herceg Novi There are 22 apartments in the complex, o…
$553,506
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1 bedroom apartment in Kumbor, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Kumbor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Modern Residential Complex in Herceg Novi with Views of the Bay of Kotor Discover a new r…
$403,598
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Apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Area 38 m²
Object number: 539228. The services of the Agency for combating the transaction under the ke…
$99,407
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Property types in Herceg Novi Municipality

penthouses
condos
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Herceg Novi Municipality, Montenegro

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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