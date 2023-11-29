Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Herceg Novi, Montenegro

Apartment with balcony, with sea view in Meljine, Montenegro
Apartment with balcony, with sea view
Meljine, Montenegro
Area 48 m²
Floor 4/4
A7-040. Luxury duplex apartments on frontline, Meljine, Herceg NoviFor sale! Two luxury dup…
€275,000
1 room apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Apartment is located on the second floor of brand new complex in Herceg Novi 100 meters from…
€173,768
Close
Apartment 1 bathroom with parking, with balcony, with sea view in Igalo, Montenegro
Apartment 1 bathroom with parking, with balcony, with sea view
Igalo, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
A9-808. New complex in Igalo For sale This is very good investment opportunity! Apartments…
€156,000
4 room apartment in Igalo, Montenegro
4 room apartment
Igalo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 213 m²
This amazing villa with a pool is located in Zvinje and has fantastic views of the Bay.Villa…
€395,000
3 room apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Floor 2
€170,000
Close
1 room apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Floor 2
€77,700
Close
2 room apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Floor 2
€150,000
Close
1 room apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Floor 2
€138,000
Close
3 room apartment in Igalo, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Igalo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Floor 1
€95,000
Close
2 room apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Floor 1
€115,500
Close
1 room apartment with parking in Bijela, Montenegro
1 room apartment with parking
Bijela, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 2/4
A11-056. Brand new one bedroom apartment in Bijela For sale - Brand new property located in …
€135,000
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Đenovići, Montenegro
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Đenovići, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 3/5
A11-057. Two bedroom apartment looking at the sea in DjenoviciTwo bedroom apartment for sale…
€121,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Đenovići, Montenegro
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Đenovići, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
Ðenovići 3 Bedroom Apartment for sale close to Porto Novi and all the amenities you need. A …
€262,000
Apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Igalo, Montenegro
Apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Igalo, Montenegro
Area 67 m²
Floor 2
€200,000
Close
1 room apartment in Kumbor, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Kumbor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 39 m²
NUM 5688 For sale a one-bedroom apartment not far from Herceg Novi in a quiet location n…
€105,000
1 room apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
The apartment in located in Village Residences with views towards the mountains, in Luxury M…
€535,000
Close
2 room apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
The apartment in located in Marina residences with views towards the sea, in Luxury Marina r…
€1,22M
Close
1 room apartment in Meljine, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Meljine, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
One bedroom apartment with sea views in an exclusive location in Meljina, Herceg Novi. Apart…
€190,000
1 room apartment in Meljine, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Meljine, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 37 m²
One bedroom apartment in an exclusive location Meljine, Herceg Novi. Apartment area 37 m2. S…
€200,000
1 room apartment in Meljine, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Meljine, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 37 m²
One bedroom apartment in an exclusive location Meljine, Herceg Novi. Apartment area 37 m2. S…
€130,000
1 room apartment in Meljine, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Meljine, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 30 m²
€190,000
1 room apartment in Meljine, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Meljine, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 37 m²
€200,000
1 room apartment in Meljine, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Meljine, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 37 m²
€130,000
1 room apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Apartment is located in new building in Herceg Novi, 350 meters from the sea. Apartment had…
€101,000
Close
1 room apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Apartment is located in Herceg Novi municipality, 200 meters from the sea. The building of t…
€100,450
Close
2 room apartment in Đenovići, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Đenovići, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
€300,000
Close
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Baošići, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Baošići, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
€270,000
Close
Apartment 1 bathroom in Đenovići, Montenegro
Apartment 1 bathroom
Đenovići, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
€83,600
1 room apartment in Bijela, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 74 m²
€171,000
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Topla, Montenegro
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Topla, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 4/6
A7-059. Sea view one-bedroom apartment, Topla, Herceg NoviFor sale! Beautiful fully furnish…
€211,000
