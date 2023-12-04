Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Kolasin, Montenegro

Hotel 1 bedroom with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа in Kolasin, Montenegro
Hotel 1 bedroom with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 104 m²
Ski resort of Kolashin. Closed complex of twenty luxury villas Altitude 900m. The distance…
€280,000
Hotel 1 bedroom in Kolasin, Montenegro
Hotel 1 bedroom
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 36 m²
NUM P004 Investment project on the north of Montenegro – Montenegro’s highest resort wh…
€250,000
Hotel 1 bedroom in Kolasin, Montenegro
Hotel 1 bedroom
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 28 m²
NUM P002 Investment project on the north of Montenegro – new hotel resort is locat…
€250,000
Hotel in Kolasin, Montenegro
Hotel
Kolasin, Montenegro
Area 38 m²
NUM P001 Investment project in the north of Montenegro – new hotel in close proximity …
€250,000
Hotel 1 bedroom in Kolasin, Montenegro
Hotel 1 bedroom
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 34 m²
NUM P009 New investment project on the north of Montenegro – hotel in Kolasin Kolašin…
€250,000
Commercial in Kolasin, Montenegro
Commercial
Kolasin, Montenegro
U2-361. Urbanized plot in Kolashin for the constructionWe offer an urbanized plot of 1,500 m…
€350,000
Commercial in Kolasin, Montenegro
Commercial
Kolasin, Montenegro
U4-083. Spacious and beautuful plot in KolasinScenic plot with an area of 22 050м2 and 1 hec…
€150,000
Investment with предоставляется ВНЖ in Kolasin, Montenegro
Investment with предоставляется ВНЖ
Kolasin, Montenegro
Now Montenegro is the only state in Europe with an existing state investment program for…
€250,000
Investment with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ in Kolasin, Montenegro
Investment with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ
Kolasin, Montenegro
Now Montenegro is the only state in Europe with an existing state investment program for…
€250,000
Investment with предоставляется ВНЖ in Kolasin, Montenegro
Investment with предоставляется ВНЖ
Kolasin, Montenegro
Now Montenegro is the only state in Europe with an existing state investment program for…
€250,000
Investment with предоставляется ВНЖ in Kolasin, Montenegro
Investment with предоставляется ВНЖ
Kolasin, Montenegro
Now Montenegro is the only state in Europe with an existing state investment program for…
€250,000
Hotel 100 bathrooms in Kolasin, Montenegro
Hotel 100 bathrooms
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 100
Kolašin 1600 — the highest Montenegrin resort, which is located in the southern part of the …
€250,000
