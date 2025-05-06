Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Rafailovici, Montenegro

Hotel 200 m² in Rafailovici, Montenegro
Hotel 200 m²
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 8
Area 200 m²
In the small resort town of Rafailovichi, a stone house is sold - a mini hotel from 1813. Th…
$778,787
Commercial property 190 m² in Rafailovici, Montenegro
Commercial property 190 m²
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Area 190 m²
Floor 1/4
Price on request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Commercial property 65 m² in Rafailovici, Montenegro
Commercial property 65 m²
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 6
SUNRAF BEACH PROPERTIES - MODERN DEVELOPMENT PROJECT, located in Rafailovići, NA Becici Rivi…
Price on request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Investment 65 m² in Rafailovici, Montenegro
Investment 65 m²
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 65 m²
For sale is a multifunctional office space in the heart of Rafailovići, ideal for various bu…
$180,555
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Hotel 242 m² in Rafailovici, Montenegro
Hotel 242 m²
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 242 m²
The Dukley Gardens complex has 36 residences with 202 de luxe apartments with areas ranging …
$1,87M
Investment 35 m² in Rafailovici, Montenegro
Investment 35 m²
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Area 35 m²
Object Storeys: G + S + P + 12 (13 aboveground floors) Apartment area: from 25 m2 to 700 m2 …
$166,992
Restaurant 960 m² in Rafailovici, Montenegro
Restaurant 960 m²
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Area 960 m²
Budvan Riviera, Rafailovichi district, first line by the sea. Restaurant Room Distance to t…
Price on request
Commercial property 190 m² in Rafailovici, Montenegro
Commercial property 190 m²
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Area 190 m²
On the first coastline of the resort area of Rafailovichi, a commercial premises with high p…
Price on request
