Commercial real estate in Zabljak, Montenegro

INVESTMENT IN A TOURIST COMPLEX, DURMITOR MONTENEGRO + 1% DISCOUNT FROM US. in Zabljak, Montenegro
INVESTMENT IN A TOURIST COMPLEX, DURMITOR MONTENEGRO + 1% DISCOUNT FROM US.
Zabljak, Montenegro
The tourist complex and gas station are located in the village of Motichki Gai, on the main …
Price on request
Hotel 1 bedroom in Zabljak, Montenegro
Hotel 1 bedroom
Zabljak, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 167 m²
NUM P003 A new investment project in the north of Montenegro in the immediate vicinity…
€250,000
Hotel 5 bedrooms with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа in Zabljak, Montenegro
Hotel 5 bedrooms with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Zabljak, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Area 228 m²
€210,000
Commercial real estate with bathroom in Zabljak, Montenegro
Commercial real estate with bathroom
Zabljak, Montenegro
Rooms 12
Area 510 m²
Sale of 6 houses in the amazing ski resort - Zabljak. The plot of each house is 224m2 (16x…
€370,000
