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Сommercial property in Zabljak, Montenegro

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hotels
3
5 properties total found
Commercial property in Zabljak, Montenegro
Commercial property
Zabljak, Montenegro
A brand-new restaurant for sale or rent, located in a prime area of Žabljak. The building ha…
Price on request
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Investment 40 m² in Zabljak, Montenegro
Investment 40 m²
Zabljak, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
If you are looking for an investment that will work for you from day one, this is the case. …
$426,076
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Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
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Hotel 219 m² in Zabljak, Montenegro
Hotel 219 m²
Zabljak, Montenegro
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 219 m²
Operating rental business for sale in Zabljak: holiday homes Family House Pleme in a very pi…
$322,436
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Agency
Monteonline
Languages
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TekceTekce
Hotel 480 m² in Zabljak, Montenegro
Hotel 480 m²
Zabljak, Montenegro
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 6
Area 480 m²
A unique opportunity to acquire a ready-made, fully functioning business in the heart of Dur…
$621,841
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Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
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Hotel 228 m² in Zabljak, Montenegro
Hotel 228 m²
Zabljak, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Area 228 m²
$227,923
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