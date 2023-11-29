Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Tivat, Montenegro

hotels
7
19 properties total found
Office with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Tivat, Montenegro
Office with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 50 m²
Commercial space from 50 m2 to 222 m2. Perfect infrastructure This club house is located ne…
€750,000
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Commercial with parking in Tivat, Montenegro
Commercial with parking
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 1 400 m²
D11-042. Investment plot in Donja LastvaFor sale - Investment plot in Donja Lastva, Tivat.  …
€1,12M
Commercial in Tivat, Montenegro
Commercial
Tivat, Montenegro
We offer for sale an urbanized plot in the village of Kavach, Tivat district. Asphalt to the…
€105,000
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Commercial 1 bedroom in Tivat, Montenegro
Commercial 1 bedroom
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
We offer for sale an urbanized plot in the suburbs of Tivat (Kavach). The plot of 3320 sq.m.…
€800,000
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Commercial real estate in Tivat, Montenegro
Commercial real estate
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 12
Area 500 m²
Villa/operating mini-hotel with a total area of 500 sq.m. on a plot of 340 sq.m. on the firs…
€1,35M
Hotel 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Hotel 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 600 m²
NUM 771 In a quiet area of ​​Tivat, just 700 m away from the sea and the nearest beach,…
€1,40M
Hotel 12 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Hotel 12 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 12
Area 500 m²
NUM 2674 Four-storey mini-hotel for sale in the city of Tivat. The building with a total are…
Price on request
Commercial with parking, with sea view in Tivat, Montenegro
Commercial with parking, with sea view
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 520 m²
U5-117. Project on Lustica-Tivat-Bogishece.For sale Plot 1150m2. The construction of two bui…
€325,000
Commercial with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Tivat, Montenegro
Commercial with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 363 m²
Number of floors 4
K2-021. Mini Hotel on the First line, TivatMini-hotel for sale on the first line of Tivat, M…
€1,25M
Commercial with sea view in Tivat, Montenegro
Commercial with sea view
Tivat, Montenegro
U2-342. Urbanized plot with a sea view in TivatFor sale urbanized panoramic plot of 705 m2. …
€240,000
Commercial in Tivat, Montenegro
Commercial
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 33 m²
Commercial space for sale in the centre of Tivat, Montenegro. Exquisite location and reduced…
€160,000
Commercial in Tivat, Montenegro
Commercial
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 714 m²
For sale a residential building in Tivat, on the main boulevard, right next to elementary an…
€2,30M
Hotel 12 bedrooms with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа in Tivat, Montenegro
Hotel 12 bedrooms with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 12
Area 1 110 m²
The distance to the sea is 350m. The total area of 110 square meters.m.including an und…
€1,70M
Hotel 12 bedrooms with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа in Tivat, Montenegro
Hotel 12 bedrooms with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 12
Area 400 m²
€1,30M
Hotel 12 bedrooms with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа in Tivat, Montenegro
Hotel 12 bedrooms with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 12
Area 1 200 m²
€1,50M
Investment with предоставляется ВНЖ in Tivat, Montenegro
Investment with предоставляется ВНЖ
Tivat, Montenegro
Now Montenegro is the only state in Europe with an existing state investment program for…
€450,000
Hotel 1 bathroom in Tivat, Montenegro
Hotel 1 bathroom
Tivat, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Boka Place is a new city block in which the atmosphere of celebration and prosperity reigns.…
€317,800
Hotel with terrace in Tivat, Montenegro
Hotel with terrace
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 600 m²
Comfortable, compact hotel in Tivat, level three stars on the shore of one of the most beaut…
€2,63M
Commercial with parking, with terrace, with garden in Tivat, Montenegro
Commercial with parking, with terrace, with garden
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 363 m²
Number of floors 4
Price reduced from 1.700.000 euro! Mini-hotel with 12 guest apartments on the waterf…
€1,30M
