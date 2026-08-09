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Сommercial property in Tivat, Montenegro

;
hotels
10
offices
3
investment properties
3
ready business
3
35 properties total found
Commercial property 400 m² in Tivat, Montenegro
Commercial property 400 m²
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 400 m²
Plot 348m2 *3 floors, each 156 m2, all the apartments are fully furnished. *Each floor con…
$1,46M
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Hotel 242 m² in Tivat, Montenegro
Hotel 242 m²
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 242 m²
We offer for sale a registered two-storey residential building with a commercial premises wi…
$1,68M
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Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
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Hotel 179 m² in Tivat, Montenegro
Hotel 179 m²
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
Luxury Penthouse with 180° Sea Views in Porto Montenegro – Boka Place Experience life at …
$2,09M
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TekceTekce
Commercial property 77 m² in Tivat, Montenegro
Commercial property 77 m²
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 77 m²
Direct sale from the developer! Area: 77.03 m²   Terrace — 35.41 m²  Price: €265,000 Special…
$305,434
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Agency
Mbroker
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
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Hotel 192 m² in Tivat, Montenegro
Hotel 192 m²
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 192 m²
Looking for a high-yield and ready-made investment in the heart of the main mountain resort …
$495,170
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Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
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Office 47 m² in Tivat, Montenegro
Office 47 m²
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 47 m²
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$182,995
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Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Office 47 m² in Tivat, Montenegro
Office 47 m²
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 47 m²
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$161,772
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Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Investment in Tivat, Montenegro
Investment
Tivat, Montenegro
We present for sale an attractive investment project - a land plot with a ready-made plan fo…
$190,007
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Monteonline
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Commercial property 20 m² in Tivat, Montenegro
Commercial property 20 m²
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 20 m²
Commercial premises area - 20m2 Amenities: The complex project was created using premium mat…
$105,418
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Established business 44 m² in Tivat, Montenegro
Established business 44 m²
Tivat, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/9
Boka Place is a new urban quarter, where there is an atmosphere of celebration and prosperit…
$366,467
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Commercial property 164 m² in Tivat, Montenegro
Commercial property 164 m²
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 4
Commercial Premises in The Dreams by Dukley. An exclusive commercial space located in the v…
$3,27M
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Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
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Hotel 55 m² in Tivat, Montenegro
Hotel 55 m²
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 55 m²
We present for sale an attractive commercial premise with an area of 55 square meters. m wit…
$253,343
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Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
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Commercial property 35 m² in Tivat, Montenegro
Commercial property 35 m²
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 35 m²
Direct sale from the developer! Area: 35.33 m²  Terrace included — 13.26 m² Price: €129,000S…
$151,502
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Agency
Mbroker
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
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Commercial property 84 m² in Tivat, Montenegro
Commercial property 84 m²
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 84 m²
AGENCY SERVICES FOR TURNKEY TRANSACTION SUPPORT FREE FOR THE BUYER!!! COMMERCIAL PREMISES wi…
$233,896
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Commercial property 145 m² in Tivat, Montenegro
Commercial property 145 m²
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 145 m²
Floor 1
Real Estate, Montenegro, TivatA brand-new commercial space is for sale in Donja Lastva, Tiva…
$880,953
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Commercial property 16 m² in Tivat, Montenegro
Commercial property 16 m²
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 16 m²
Real Estate, Montenegro, TivatFor sale: a commercial space of 16 m² in an attractive locatio…
$104,050
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Commercial property 77 m² in Tivat, Montenegro
Commercial property 77 m²
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 77 m²
AGENCY SERVICES FOR TURNKEY TRANSACTION SUPPORT FREE FOR THE BUYER!!! COMMERCIAL PREMISES wi…
$290,998
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Investment 1 150 m² in Tivat, Montenegro
Investment 1 150 m²
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 1 150 m²
Tivat, area on the border with Porto Montenegro Plot of 1240 m2 - for elite construction in…
$765,702
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Commercial property 24 m² in Tivat, Montenegro
Commercial property 24 m²
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 24 m²
Area: from 24 m2 to 110 m2 – from 86,070 € INSTALLMENT PAYMENTS ARE POSSIBLE!!! Parking spac…
$99,488
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Commercial property 110 m² in Tivat, Montenegro
Commercial property 110 m²
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 110 m²
Direct sale from the developer! Total area: 110.74 m² + terrace 45.78 m² Price: €394,000Spec…
$454,117
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Agency
Mbroker
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
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Commercial property 74 m² in Tivat, Montenegro
Commercial property 74 m²
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 74 m²
Commercial Space for Sale in Tivat, Seljanovo – 74 m², Ground FloorCommercial property for s…
$358,135
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Agency
Mbroker
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
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Established business 600 m² in Tivat, Montenegro
Established business 600 m²
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 600 m²
Comfortable, compact hotel in Tivat, level three stars on the shore of one of the most beaut…
$3,03M
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Commercial property 81 m² in Tivat, Montenegro
Commercial property 81 m²
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 4
Commercial Property with Outdoor Terrace in Porto Montenegro, Dreams by Dukley. An exclus…
$3,43M
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Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
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Hotel 284 m² in Tivat, Montenegro
Hotel 284 m²
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 284 m²
Price: €2,520,000Living Area: 215 m²Terrace Area: 69 m² Discover a luxurious 3-bedroom ap…
$2,93M
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Commercial property 34 m² in Tivat, Montenegro
Commercial property 34 m²
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 34 m²
AGENCY SERVICES FOR TURNKEY TRANSACTION SUPPORT FREE FOR THE BUYER!!! COMMERCIAL PREMISES ar…
$141,656
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Office 51 m² in Tivat, Montenegro
Office 51 m²
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 51 m²
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$176,188
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Established business 39 m² in Tivat, Montenegro
Established business 39 m²
Tivat, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Number of floors 4
Two-storey house with a large plot of land and stunning sea views! The house is located in t…
$388,419
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Commercial property 52 m² in Tivat, Montenegro
Commercial property 52 m²
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 52 m²
Office Space for Sale – 52 m² on the Main Road in Seljanovo, TivatA 52 m² commercial office …
$245,670
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Agency
Mbroker
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
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Revenue house 447 m² in Tivat, Montenegro
Revenue house 447 m²
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 447 m²
For sale is a house of 447 m2 with apartments and a swimming pool in Tivat, Kalimanj. The h…
$987,988
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Hotel 1 110 m² in Tivat, Montenegro
Hotel 1 110 m²
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 12
Area 1 110 m²
The distance to the sea is 350m. The total area of 110 square meters.m.including an undergr…
$1,85M
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