  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Podgorica
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Podgorica, Montenegro

offices
3
7 properties total found
Commercial property 50 m² in Podgorica, Montenegro
Commercial property 50 m²
Podgorica, Montenegro
Area 50 m²
Description Commercial premises in a busy shopping area in the center of Podgorica, City Kva…
$184,493
Office 155 m² in Podgorica, Montenegro
Office 155 m²
Podgorica, Montenegro
Area 155 m²
It is located on the busiest street in Podgorica called School and Kindergarten, American Em…
$1,11M
Office 27 m² in Podgorica, Montenegro
Office 27 m²
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
This bright office space of 27 m2 is ideally located in the very center of Podgorica, next t…
$106,129
Commercial property in Podgorica, Montenegro
Commercial property
Podgorica, Montenegro
U4-230. Plot In the PodgoricaThe plot has two city waters, two connections with two inlets (…
$514,015
Manufacture 71 m² in Podgorica, Montenegro
Manufacture 71 m²
Podgorica, Montenegro
Area 71 m²
Podgorica. Active medical business. dental clinic Location – city center, high traffic Den…
$345,970
Commercial property in Podgorica, Montenegro
Commercial property
Podgorica, Montenegro
Property Description Podgorica, Preko Morace – Large co…
Price on request
Office 50 m² in Podgorica, Montenegro
Office 50 m²
Podgorica, Montenegro
Area 50 m²
Commercial premises with an area of 50m2 in a building on the ground floor in the Pobrežje a…
$42,452
