Commercial real estate in Budva, Montenegro

114 properties total found
Commercial property 52 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Commercial property 52 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
In the very heart of Budva, a new modern residential building rises, offering a combination …
$164,942
commercial premises in Budva in Budva, Montenegro
commercial premises in Budva
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Number of floors 1
sale of commercial premises in Budva, Tehnomax store area
$273,478
Commercial property 134 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Commercial property 134 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Area 134 m²
Floor 1/7
$1,17M
Office 70 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Office 70 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Area 70 m²
Luxury office in the TQ Plaza business centre, with a total area of 70 m sq. Prestigious loc…
$327,691
Commercial property 45 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Commercial property 45 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Area 45 m²
Discover a prime business opportunity in the heart of Budva within the renowned residential …
Price on request
Commercial property 70 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Commercial property 70 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Area 70 m²
High-class commercial space for sale in the mixed-use premium complex TQ Plaza in the very c…
$328,270
Office 52 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Office 52 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Area 52 m²
The total area of 52 sq.m. Ceiling Height 6 meters The distance to the sea and the promena…
$562,200
Hotel in Budva, Montenegro
Hotel
Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 5 stars in Budva with a great location - for sale. Located at the entrance to the city…
$21,70M
Commercial property 44 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Commercial property 44 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
We are delighted to introduce to you an exceptional commercial opportunity in the heart of B…
$192,794
Commercial property 95 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Commercial property 95 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Area 95 m²
Floor 1
K4-154. Commercial space in a shopping centre in BudvaFor sale commercial space in new shopp…
$939,181
Hotel in Budva, Montenegro
Hotel
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 20
Number of floors 5
💫For sale a new hotel in Budva 4*!🏡The hotel is located 300m from the sea.Sea view from 3, 4…
$3,73M
Commercial property 31 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Commercial property 31 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Area 31 m²
Floor 1/7
RESIDENCE PERMIT FOR REAL ESTATE✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$273,354
Commercial property 30 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Commercial property 30 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Area 30 m²
Two garage spaces are for sale in the new building complex The Old Bakery in Budva.Area 30m2…
$30,210
garage in Budva, Montenegro
garage
Budva, Montenegro
Area 14 m²
Number of floors 1
Budva Sale of a garage space in an underground garage Located in a house near the Eco gas st…
$21,857
Commercial property 38 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Commercial property 38 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Area 38 m²
Property for office or beauty salon on the ground floor in the elite complex Tre Canne in th…
$214,117
Commercial property 45 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Commercial property 45 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Area 45 m²
Floor 1
Sale ID3590. Sale of commercial premises Budva, center. Area 45 m2. Spacious hall with a sep…
$184,365
Commercial property 21 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Commercial property 21 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 21 m²
Office space of 21 m2 for long-term rent in Podkošljun, Budva! Located in a prime area near…
$456
Commercial property 40 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Commercial property 40 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Sale Budva №1806. For sale commercial premises in Budva 40m2. New renovation. Large area in …
$147,654
Restaurant 480 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Restaurant 480 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Area 480 m²
Price on request
Commercial property 29 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Commercial property 29 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Sale Budva No. 3412 For sale Commercial premises near the main boulevard in Budva, Podkoshly…
$91,381
Hotel 317 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 317 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 9
Area 317 m²
Description Budva, Veli Vinogradi district. Stylish 4* hotel with 9 rooms Distance to the s…
$1,57M
Hotel in Budva, Montenegro
Hotel
Budva, Montenegro
📍 For sale, hotel in Budva 4*! New hotel in Budva 4* for sale The hotel is located 300m from…
$3,11M
Hotel 215 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 215 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Area 215 m²
The three-storey villa is located in Budva, a 10-minute walk from Slavic beach of the Old To…
Price on request
Office 43 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Office 43 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 18
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Real estate residence permit 8 I am a sinking, the presence
$134,625
Hotel in Budva, Montenegro
Hotel
Budva, Montenegro
Hotel area: 400 m2 Plot area: 600m2 District: Podkoshlyun Distance to the sea: 200 metro …
$1,19M
Hotel 340 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 340 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Area 340 m²
K4-015. Mini hotel in the center of BudvaHotel for sale in Budva, Montenegro. This bright mi…
$726,325
Commercial property 317 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Commercial property 317 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 317 m²
An elegant boutique hotel is for sale in the heart of the Montenegrin resort - the city of B…
$1,40M
Hotel 592 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 592 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 12
Area 592 m²
We offer for sale - the current apartment hotel 3 * for 11 apartments in. WILL BE New ( …
$781,020
Commercial property 234 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Commercial property 234 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Area 234 m²
Rozino is becoming an increasingly popular location for your business thanks to the accelera…
$4,898
Restaurant 490 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Restaurant 490 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 490 m²
A fully functional and fully equipped restaurant is for sale in an attractive part of Budva …
$1,08M
