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Сommercial property in Bar, Montenegro

;
hotels
18
offices
3
34 properties total found
Hotel 735 m² in 5, Montenegro
Hotel 735 m²
5, Montenegro
Bedrooms 20
Bathrooms count 18
Area 735 m²
| 735 m2 | 20 rooms | 18 bathrooms | section 425 m2 | pool | restaurant | 50 m to the sea |W…
$1,78M
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Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
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Commercial property in Bar, Montenegro
Commercial property
Bar, Montenegro
This spacious commercial property is located on the ground floor of a residential-commercial…
$1,17M
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Established business 200 m² in Bar, Montenegro
Established business 200 m²
Bar, Montenegro
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
Three-storey, spacious villa with 5 bedrooms, a large swimming pool, a garden with Mediterra…
$510,963
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TekceTekce
Hotel 1 800 m² in Bar, Montenegro
Hotel 1 800 m²
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 18
Bathrooms count 18
Area 1 800 m²
Apart-hotel for sale, located in the resort village of Uteha, on the coast between Bar and U…
$3,45M
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Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
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Hotel 1 100 m² in Bar, Montenegro
Hotel 1 100 m²
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 13
Bathrooms count 15
Area 1 100 m²
Welcome to Hotel Edem, a cozy guest house located in the picturesque town of Kunje, just 1.7…
$1,50M
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Agency
Monteonline
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Hotel in Bar, Montenegro
Hotel
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Mini hotel for sale in Sutomore, Bar municipality. The house has a total area of 430 m2, and…
$2,33M
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Commercial property 171 m² in Bar, Montenegro
Commercial property 171 m²
Bar, Montenegro
Area 171 m²
A spacious 171 m² commercial premises is offered for sale in the very heart of Bar. This pro…
$461,257
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Agency
Mbroker
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
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Hotel 372 m² in Bar, Montenegro
Hotel 372 m²
Bar, Montenegro
Area 372 m²
For sale: Aparthotel in Montenegro in the resort village of Chan. 11 independent apartments.…
$491,471
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Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
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Hotel 693 m² in 2, Montenegro
Hotel 693 m²
2, Montenegro
Area 693 m²
Number of floors 5
🔥 FOR SALE — New Residential Complex in a Pine Forest, Just 200 m from the Sea! 📍 Locatio…
$1,29M
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Hotel 735 m² in Bar, Montenegro
Hotel 735 m²
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 20
Bathrooms count 18
Area 735 m²
A fully equipped hotel with modern decoration and functional layout is offered for sale. The…
$1,78M
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Agency
Monteonline
Languages
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Hotel 400 m² in Bar, Montenegro
Hotel 400 m²
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 400 m²
Successful and profitable business by the sea! For sale a modern mini-hotel in the prestigio…
$1,02M
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Agency
Monteonline
Languages
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Shop 61 m² in Bar, Montenegro
Shop 61 m²
Bar, Montenegro
Area 61 m²
The premises are located on the ground floor of a new residential building on Macedonian str…
$185,092
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Hotel 1 500 m² in Bar, Montenegro
Hotel 1 500 m²
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 16
Bathrooms count 18
Area 1 500 m²
| 18 apartments | pool | 1500 m2 grossFor sale is offered a fully equipped apartment hotel o…
$1,76M
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Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
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Hotel 510 m² in Bar, Montenegro
Hotel 510 m²
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 7
Area 510 m²
Tourist business in the Bar. The current apartment hotel for year-round accommodation of gu…
$702,101
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Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
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Hotel 769 m² in Bar, Montenegro
Hotel 769 m²
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 14
Bathrooms count 14
Area 769 m²
A great opportunity for investors and lovers of life by the sea! We present you a mini-hotel…
$886,699
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Agency
Monteonline
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Commercial property 37 m² in Bar, Montenegro
Commercial property 37 m²
Bar, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer you an exquisite two-bedroom apartment in the prestigious area of Donja Lastva - a …
$103,935
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Established business 744 m² in Bar, Montenegro
Established business 744 m²
Bar, Montenegro
Area 744 m²
Magnificent hotel in the city of Bar, the hotel has four floors, on the first floor there is…
$917,411
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Commercial property 57 m² in Bar, Montenegro
Commercial property 57 m²
Bar, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Attractive offer - Commercial premises in the city center Bar! In the center of the pict…
$139,467
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Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
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English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
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Commercial property 35 m² in Bar, Montenegro
Commercial property 35 m²
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1
Real Estate MontenegroA commercial space of 35m² is for sale in Bar, located in an attractiv…
$135,240
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Commercial spaces in Emerald Residence in Bar in Bar, Montenegro
Commercial spaces in Emerald Residence in Bar
Bar, Montenegro
Area 51 m²
Commercial spaces in Emerald Residence in Bar offer a perfect combination of functionality a…
$90,749
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Hotel 560 m² in Bar, Montenegro
Hotel 560 m²
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 560 m²
Welcome to a unique hotel in the heart of Sutomore! This charming property with a total area…
$518,201
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Monteonline
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Investment 130 m² in Bar, Montenegro
Investment 130 m²
Bar, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Floor 1
Welcome to the opportunity to own a thriving business – a popular café located in the heart …
$46,505
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Hotel in Bar, Montenegro
Hotel
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 20
Bathrooms count 18
Hotel in Montenegro WITH THE POOL FOR 17 NUMBERS IN BECHICHI. - Plot area 472 m2. 5 floor…
$2,32M
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MONTBEL D.O.O.
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English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
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Commercial property 248 m² in Bar, Montenegro
Commercial property 248 m²
Bar, Montenegro
Area 248 m²
The services of the Agency for combating the transaction under the key is free for the buyer…
$687,726
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Hotel 700 m² in Bar, Montenegro
Hotel 700 m²
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 16
Bathrooms count 16
Area 700 m²
A magnificent hotel for sale in the picturesque town of Bar, just 300 meters from the coast!…
$2,13M
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Agency
Monteonline
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Office 12 m² in Bar, Montenegro
Office 12 m²
Bar, Montenegro
Area 12 m²
A place in the garage of 12m2. The PAMC Residence complex is built according to modern inter…
$20,966
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Office 83 m² in Bar, Montenegro
Office 83 m²
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Commercial space in the very center of the Bar, with an area of 83m2. Two rooms, bathroom. E…
$207,330
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Hotel 1 470 m² in Bar, Montenegro
Hotel 1 470 m²
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 24
Bathrooms count 24
Area 1 470 m²
New hotel for sale as part of the Soho City complex built in 2019 The complex, built in t…
Price on request
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MONTBEL D.O.O.
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Office 105 m² in Bar, Montenegro
Office 105 m²
Bar, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
In the very center of the city, the bar in the building occupies two floors and a commercial…
$249,404
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Manufacture 57 m² in Bar, Montenegro
Manufacture 57 m²
Bar, Montenegro
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/10
Commercial premises for sale in a modern LCD in Bar.Area: 57.15 m2Floor: 1 (ground)/10Parkin…
$166,008
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