Commercial real estate in Bar, Montenegro

hotels
11
30 properties total found
HOTEL FOR SALE WITH 7 ROOMS IN BAR, MONTENEGRO + 1% DISCOUNT FROM US in Bar, Montenegro
HOTEL FOR SALE WITH 7 ROOMS IN BAR, MONTENEGRO + 1% DISCOUNT FROM US
Bar, Montenegro
Area 1 235 m²
HOTEL FOR SALE WITH 7 ROOMS IN BAR, MONTENEGRO + 1% DISCOUNT FROM US. The hotel is locate…
Price on request
Commercial 1 bathroom in Bar, Montenegro
Commercial 1 bathroom
Bar, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
For sale commercial premises for free use with a separate entrance in the city of Bar. The r…
€73,700
Hotel 20 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with sea view in Bar, Montenegro
Hotel 20 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with sea view
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 20
Bathrooms count 18
Hotel in Montenegro WITH THE POOL FOR 17 NUMBERS IN BECHICHI. - Plot area 472 m2. 5 floor…
€1,98M
Commercial in Bar, Montenegro
Commercial
Bar, Montenegro
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 3
ID 581 For sale business facility in the industrial zone of the city of Bar. The facility …
€1,70M
Commercial in Bar, Montenegro
Commercial
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 334 m²
Take a closer look at a house with a total area of 334 m2, consisting of three apartments, e…
€500,000
Hotel 4 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Hotel 4 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
€340,000
Hotel 6 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Hotel 6 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
€240,000
Commercial in Bar, Montenegro
Commercial
Bar, Montenegro
U9-1002. Investment offerA non-urbanized plot is offered for sale, which is located near the…
€150,000
Hotel with furniture, with sea view, with mountain view in Bar, Montenegro
Hotel with furniture, with sea view, with mountain view
Bar, Montenegro
Area 372 m²
For sale: Aparthotel in Montenegro in the resort village of Chan. 11 independent apartments.…
€420,000
Hotel 38 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with elevator in Bar, Montenegro
Hotel 38 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with elevator
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 38
Bathrooms count 25
Area 2 500 m²
Hot offer! Hotel for sale in Montenegro. If you want to buy a hotel in Montenegro profitably…
€2,35M
Hotel 24 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with elevator in Bar, Montenegro
Hotel 24 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with elevator
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 24
Bathrooms count 24
Area 1 470 m²
New hotel for sale as part of the Soho City complex built in 2019 The complex, built in t…
€2,20M
Commercial real estate with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Bar, Montenegro
Commercial real estate with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 14
Area 850 m²
Number of floors 4
Villa with 14 apartments and sea views in Bar! From the sea just 700 meters on flat terrain…
€1,60M
Commercial in Bar, Montenegro
Commercial
Bar, Montenegro
Area 112 m²
Spacious commercial premises in the new district of the city of Bar, 100 meters from the emb…
€266,000
Hotel 6 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Hotel 6 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Area 480 m²
NUM 799 Hotel is located in Sutomore. 4-storey apartment hotel has a green area wi…
€450,000
Hotel 24 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Hotel 24 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 24
Area 1 200 m²
NUM 797
€964,000
Hotel 17 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Hotel 17 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 17
Area 376 m²
NUM 1966 Mini hotel in Sutomore for sale, Bar Municipality. Three-storey house with total …
€460,000
Hotel 10 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Hotel 10 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 10
Area 500 m²
NUM 2184 A mini hotel for sale in Bar, Uteha district. Mini hotel has 5 floors. The ar…
€635,000
Hotel 4 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Hotel 4 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 430 m²
NUM 2323 Mini hotel for sale in Sutomore, Bar municipality. The house has a total area…
€980,000
Commercial in Bar, Montenegro
Commercial
Bar, Montenegro
Area 171 m²
- commercial premises with a total area of 171m2 - ideal for banks and other large companie…
€300,000
Commercial in Bar, Montenegro
Commercial
Bar, Montenegro
Plot for sale is located 5 minutes from downtown Bar, in the green foothills, at an altitude…
€570,000
Commercial in Bar, Montenegro
Commercial
Bar, Montenegro
Area 150 m²
The room has an area of 150 sq / m. (repair required). The room is convenient to use as a …
€37,000
Commercial real estate with Bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Commercial real estate with Bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 10
Area 500 m²
Mini hotel 500m2 for 10 apartments in Sutomore, Bar. The hotel is located on a plot of 600m2…
€430,000
Commercial with air conditioning in Bar, Montenegro
Commercial with air conditioning
Bar, Montenegro
Area 200 m²
For sale and rental is an aparthotel with a commercial premises in a unique and historical p…
€440,000
Hotel 12 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, new building in Bar, Montenegro
Hotel 12 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, new building
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 7
Area 510 m²
Tourist business in the Bar. The current apartment hotel for year-round accommodation of gu…
€600,000
Hotel 9 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Bar, Montenegro
Hotel 9 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 300 m²
Hotel area 300 m2 Area 450 m2 2009 Construction Hotel consists of 3 floors 9 rooms, 9 ba…
€290,000
Hotel 11 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Bar, Montenegro
Hotel 11 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 10
Area 361 m²
The hotel is located in the resort village of Dobra Water, near the city of Bar. It is 200 m…
€350,000
Hotel 11 bedrooms with parking, with basement in Buljarica, Montenegro
Hotel 11 bedrooms with parking, with basement
Buljarica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 11
Area 957 m²
For sale hotel, located in Buljarica, on the hill, overlooking the whole bay of Buljarica. I…
€2,30M
Hotel 10 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Hotel 10 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 10
Area 300 m²
Object code - 2.25.17.7854 A new three-story house is sold in Bar. Ilyino. The house is 300 …
€300,000
Hotel with air conditioning in Buljarica, Montenegro
Hotel with air conditioning
Buljarica, Montenegro
Area 1 100 m²
The beautiful hotel is located in Petrovac, the distance from the sea is about 200 meters. T…
€2,20M
Hotel with sea view in Bar, Montenegro
Hotel with sea view
Bar, Montenegro
Area 744 m²
The magnificent hotel in the city Bar, the hotel has four floors, on the ground floor there …
€790,000
