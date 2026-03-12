Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Kotor
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Kotor, Montenegro

hotels
11
16 properties total found
Hotel 80 m² in Kotor, Montenegro
Hotel 80 m²
Kotor, Montenegro
Area 80 m²
For sale is a functional commercial space of 80 m2, located on George Washington Boulevard -…
$335,417
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
Hotel 222 m² in Kotor, Montenegro
Hotel 222 m²
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 222 m²
This historical mansion, built back in the 18th century in the Gothic style, is located on t…
$1,64M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
Hotel in Kotor, Montenegro
Hotel
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Mini-hotel for sale in the area of Orahovac, in the Bay of Kotor. The facility with an area …
$1,10M
Leave a request
Hotel 190 m² in Kotor, Montenegro
Hotel 190 m²
Kotor, Montenegro
Area 190 m²
$386,109
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
Hotel 320 m² in Dobrota, Montenegro
Hotel 320 m²
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 320 m²
An old stone house is sold at walking distance (15 minutes) to the historical center of Koto…
$806,365
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
Commercial property in 7 Seaview Penthouse Kotor Bay, Montenegro
Commercial property
7 Seaview Penthouse Kotor Bay, Montenegro
U5-134. Plot in Dub, KotorFor sale plot in Dub, Kotor Plot is located in the peaceful “new …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Hotel 382 m² in Kotor, Montenegro
Hotel 382 m²
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 382 m²
Julia Residence - a complex of five apartments of the Dlux class, located in the village of …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
Investment 168 m² in Kotor, Montenegro
Investment 168 m²
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 168 m²
Location: pos. Przhan Villa Square: 168 sq.m. Square of the site: 181 sq.m. Summer bedrooms:…
$1,12M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
Hotel 330 m² in Kotor, Montenegro
Hotel 330 m²
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 330 m²
Two authentic stone houses, originally restored in accordance with the requirements of the I…
$2,93M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
Hotel 1 630 m² in Kotor, Montenegro
Hotel 1 630 m²
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 28
Bathrooms count 28
Area 1 630 m²
An exclusive hotel with a restaurant in a fantastic place on the shores of Kotorsky Bay (Mon…
$3,11M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
Hotel in Kotor, Montenegro
Hotel
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 28
Hotel for sale situated on the front line in Stoliv, Boko-Kotorska Bay. The area of ​​the ho…
$3,26M
Leave a request
Commercial property 160 m² in Kotor, Montenegro
Commercial property 160 m²
Kotor, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 5
Area 160 m²
Facilities: Hotel structure: each apartment includes a kitchen-living room, a total of 5 bed…
$1,10M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Hotel 60 m² in Kotor, Montenegro
Hotel 60 m²
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
$348,217
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
Hotel 570 m² in Kotor, Montenegro
Hotel 570 m²
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 12
Area 570 m²
We present for sale the exclusive apart-hotel Castello Risano, located in the historic city …
$2,67M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
Investment 169 m² in Kotor, Montenegro
Investment 169 m²
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 169 m²
The old, stone palazio on the 1st line of the sea - along the old staircase to the sea 3 met…
$1,97M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
Commercial property 240 m² in Dobrota, Montenegro
Commercial property 240 m²
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 240 m²
House for sale with five apartments inside and commercial premises on the first floor. The h…
$1,18M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go