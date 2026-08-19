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Сommercial property in Bijela, Montenegro

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4 properties total found
Established business 350 m² in Bijela, Montenegro
Established business 350 m²
Bijela, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 3
A stunning house for sale in Stoliv, Kotor. The house is located on a plot of 600 m2. The ar…
$673,542
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Commercial property 101 m² in Bijela, Montenegro
Commercial property 101 m²
Bijela, Montenegro
Area 101 m²
Discover a prime investment opportunity in Bijela. Situated in a new complex just 170 meters…
$293,562
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Hotel 784 m² in Bijela, Montenegro
Hotel 784 m²
Bijela, Montenegro
Rooms 24
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 12
Area 784 m²
Area: 784 m2 Total number of accommodation units: 12 Number of rooms: 10 Number of apartment…
$3,46M
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Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's International Realty
Languages
English
Established business 790 m² in Bijela, Montenegro
Established business 790 m²
Bijela, Montenegro
Bedrooms 19
Bathrooms count 19
Area 790 m²
Number of floors 4
Hotel for sale just 50 meters from the sea in Biel, Herceg Novi. The area of the hotel is 79…
$2,83M
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