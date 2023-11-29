Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Bijela, Montenegro

3 properties total found
Hotel 5 bedrooms with parking, with sea view in Bijela, Montenegro
Hotel 5 bedrooms with parking, with sea view
Bijela, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Area 411 m²
Number of floors 3
D5-143. Mini hotel in BijelaFor sale mini hotel is located 50 meters from the sea. In 50 me…
€580,000
Commercial real estate in Bijela, Montenegro
Commercial real estate
Bijela, Montenegro
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 12
Area 665 m²
Property for sale in Montenegro - A small hotel on the first line to the sea in Bijela, Herc…
€3,00M
Commercial 6 bedrooms with sea view, with surveillance security system in Bijela, Montenegro
Commercial 6 bedrooms with sea view, with surveillance security system
Bijela, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
The hotel is located in the Boko-Kotor Bay in the town of Biela, just 3 minutes from the sea…
€580,000
