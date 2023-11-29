Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Commercial
  4. Prcanj

Commercial real estate in Prcanj, Montenegro

hotels
3
11 properties total found
INVESTMENT IN CONSTRUCTION OF AN APART HOTEL IN PRCHANJ + 1% DISCOUNT FROM US. in Prcanj, Montenegro
INVESTMENT IN CONSTRUCTION OF AN APART HOTEL IN PRCHANJ + 1% DISCOUNT FROM US.
Prcanj, Montenegro
PLOT FOR CONSTRUCTION OF AN APART HOTEL IN PRČANJ + OUR DISCOUNT. Plot area: 3720 m2. …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
INVESTMENT IN CONSTRUCTION OF A TOURIST COMPLEX + DISCOUNT FROM US. in Prcanj, Montenegro
INVESTMENT IN CONSTRUCTION OF A TOURIST COMPLEX + DISCOUNT FROM US.
Prcanj, Montenegro
Plot for sale for the construction of a tourist complex in Prcanj, Montenegro. Plot area: 4…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Commercial with sea view in Prcanj, Montenegro
Commercial with sea view
Prcanj, Montenegro
U7-006. Sea view plot with an approved project in Prcanj, Kotor For sale! An urbanized sea …
€750,000
Leave a request
Commercial with sea view in Prcanj, Montenegro
Commercial with sea view
Prcanj, Montenegro
Area 1 148 m²
U1-777. Plot with project Kotor, Prcanj.Proposed urbanised land plot of 1,456 m2 with an app…
€750,000
Leave a request
Commercial with sea view in Prcanj, Montenegro
Commercial with sea view
Prcanj, Montenegro
U9-1001. Urbanized plot in PrcanjPlot for sale  in  Kotor bay, Prcanj, Montenegro,  50 m fro…
€360,000
Leave a request
Commercial in Kavac, Montenegro
Commercial
Kavac, Montenegro
We offer for sale an urban plot of 1000 sq.m. with a panoramic view of the Tivat Bay. There …
€126,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Commercial with sea view in Prcanj, Montenegro
Commercial with sea view
Prcanj, Montenegro
Area 313 m²
U5-119. Urbanized plot in StolivFor sale Urbanized plot in Stoliv For sale a plot of 325 me…
€130,000
Leave a request
Commercial with sea view in Prcanj, Montenegro
Commercial with sea view
Prcanj, Montenegro
U5-118. Urbanized plot in Prcanj, Kotor.For sale urbanized plot in Prcanj, Kotor. The plot h…
€565,950
Leave a request
Hotel 4 bedrooms in Prcanj, Montenegro
Hotel 4 bedrooms
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 379 m²
NUM 4043 House for sale in Prcanj, not far from the sea. The house area is 150 m2 and the …
€285,000
Leave a request
Commercial with sea view in Trojica, Montenegro
Commercial with sea view
Trojica, Montenegro
U2-350. Urbanized Plot with Sea ViewPlot for sale with sea view under construction in Tivat …
€150,000
Leave a request
Commercial in Trojica, Montenegro
Commercial
Trojica, Montenegro
Area 1 845 m²
Spacious commercial space for sale situatedin Radanovici, Kotor - Montenegro.Commercial spac…
€2,20M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir