Realting.com
Montenegro
Commercial
Prcanj
Commercial real estate in Prcanj, Montenegro
11 properties total found
INVESTMENT IN CONSTRUCTION OF AN APART HOTEL IN PRCHANJ + 1% DISCOUNT FROM US.
Prcanj, Montenegro
PLOT FOR CONSTRUCTION OF AN APART HOTEL IN PRČANJ + OUR DISCOUNT. Plot area: 3720 m2. …
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
INVESTMENT IN CONSTRUCTION OF A TOURIST COMPLEX + DISCOUNT FROM US.
Prcanj, Montenegro
Plot for sale for the construction of a tourist complex in Prcanj, Montenegro. Plot area: 4…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Commercial with sea view
Prcanj, Montenegro
U7-006. Sea view plot with an approved project in Prcanj, Kotor For sale! An urbanized sea …
€750,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial with sea view
Prcanj, Montenegro
1 148 m²
U1-777. Plot with project Kotor, Prcanj.Proposed urbanised land plot of 1,456 m2 with an app…
€750,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial with sea view
Prcanj, Montenegro
U9-1001. Urbanized plot in PrcanjPlot for sale in Kotor bay, Prcanj, Montenegro, 50 m fro…
€360,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Kavac, Montenegro
We offer for sale an urban plot of 1000 sq.m. with a panoramic view of the Tivat Bay. There …
€126,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Commercial with sea view
Prcanj, Montenegro
313 m²
U5-119. Urbanized plot in StolivFor sale Urbanized plot in Stoliv For sale a plot of 325 me…
€130,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial with sea view
Prcanj, Montenegro
U5-118. Urbanized plot in Prcanj, Kotor.For sale urbanized plot in Prcanj, Kotor. The plot h…
€565,950
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel 4 bedrooms
Prcanj, Montenegro
4
379 m²
NUM 4043 House for sale in Prcanj, not far from the sea. The house area is 150 m2 and the …
€285,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial with sea view
Trojica, Montenegro
U2-350. Urbanized Plot with Sea ViewPlot for sale with sea view under construction in Tivat …
€150,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Trojica, Montenegro
1 845 m²
Spacious commercial space for sale situatedin Radanovici, Kotor - Montenegro.Commercial spac…
€2,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
