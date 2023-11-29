Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Herceg Novi, Montenegro

Commercial in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Commercial
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Area 11 m²
€45,000
Commercial in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Commercial
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Number of floors 1
€95,000
Hotel 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Baošići, Montenegro
Hotel 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Baošići, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 3
€470,000
Commercial 4 bedrooms with parking, with terrace, with garden in Baošići, Montenegro
Commercial 4 bedrooms with parking, with terrace, with garden
Baošići, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 200 m²
Floor 3/3
The mini-hotel is a tourist object of category 4 stars and is located in the popular tourist…
€470,000
Hotel in Zelenika, Montenegro
Hotel
Zelenika, Montenegro
€1,000,000
Commercial with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа in Topla, Montenegro
Commercial with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Topla, Montenegro
Area 100 m²
€350,000
INVESTMENT IN CONSTRUCTION OF A 5* HOTEL in Lustica, Montenegro
INVESTMENT IN CONSTRUCTION OF A 5* HOTEL
Lustica, Montenegro
Area 21 000 m²
SALE OF LAND WITH A READY PROJECT OF A 5* HOTEL +1% DISCOUNT FROM US. Located on the Mont…
€9,45M
Hotel with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Hotel with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Area 400 m²
€3,50M
Hotel 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Baošići, Montenegro
Hotel 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Baošići, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
Mini-hotel house on the first line for investment or personal use. Herceg Novi, Baošići fir…
€470,000
Hotel 7 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Hotel 7 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
⚡⚡⚡Продаётся  дом в Черногории на первой линии для инвестиций или личного пользования. 📍Х…
€470,000
Commercial in durici, Montenegro
Commercial
durici, Montenegro
Area 270 m²
Mini-hotel for sale in Kamenari village, Tivatsky Bay. The mini-hotel with a total area of 2…
€399,000
Commercial in Meljine, Montenegro
Commercial
Meljine, Montenegro
U7-005. Construction plot on great location, Meljine, Herceg NoviFor sale! Investment plot f…
€290,000
Commercial with sea view in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Commercial with sea view
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Area 200 m²
U7-004. Reconstruction project in Savina, Herceg NoviFor sale! The house for complete recons…
€380,000
Hotel 6 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in durici, Montenegro
Hotel 6 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
durici, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 3
Mini-hotel for sale in the village of Kamenari, Tivat Bay. The mini-hotel with a total ar…
€399,000
Commercial with sea view in Meljine, Montenegro
Commercial with sea view
Meljine, Montenegro
U7-002. Plot with sea view in MelineFor sale in Meline  land for the construction of a hotel…
€436,000
Commercial with sea view in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Commercial with sea view
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
U7-001. Plot in the heart of Herceg Novi for constructionPlot of 1550 m2 with good condition…
€780,000
Hotel 5 bedrooms with parking, with sea view in Bijela, Montenegro
Hotel 5 bedrooms with parking, with sea view
Bijela, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Area 411 m²
Number of floors 3
D5-143. Mini hotel in BijelaFor sale mini hotel is located 50 meters from the sea. In 50 me…
€580,000
Hotel 11 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Hotel 11 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 11
Area 650 m²
NUM 802 Mini-hotel for sale in the resort of Igalo, near the town of Herceg Novi, which i…
€1,90M
Commercial in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Commercial
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Area 75 m²
NUM 868 For sale a cafe with a terrace, located on the seafront (12 meters to the sea). T…
€350,000
Hotel 9 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Hotel 9 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 9
Area 400 m²
NUM 808 Mini Hotel is located in a quiet part of Herceg Novi. On a plot of 1000 m2 th…
€1,15M
Hotel 16 bedrooms in Igalo, Montenegro
Hotel 16 bedrooms
Igalo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 16
Area 830 m²
NUM 805 In the resort town of Igalo, a new hotel with a total area of ​​830 m2 is for s…
€1,25M
Hotel 9 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Hotel 9 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 9
Area 300 m²
NUM 804 Not far from the center of Herceg Novi is a mini-hotel with a total area of ​​3…
€785,000
Hotel 5 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Area 300 m²
NUM 1476 House / mini hotel for sale for both leisure and business. The house is located i…
€650,000
Hotel 22 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Hotel 22 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 22
Area 800 m²
NUM 1335 A three-star hotel located on the first line from the sea in Baosici, Herceg …
€4,00M
Hotel 19 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Hotel 19 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 19
Area 790 m²
NUM 2317 Hotel for sale just 50 meters from the sea in Bijela, Herceg Novi. The area of th…
€2,45M
Hotel 12 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Hotel 12 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 12
Area 350 m²
NUM 2528 Four-storey mini-hotel for sale in the area of Baosici, near the town of Herceg N…
€950,000
Hotel 19 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Hotel 19 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 19
Area 705 m²
NUM 3367 For sale a Hotel consisting of two buildings of - three-story and four-story -…
€1,45M
Commercial with sea view in Suscepan, Montenegro
Commercial with sea view
Suscepan, Montenegro
U2-302 . Urbanized plot in IgaloUrbanized plot for sale in  Igalo, Herceg Novi riviera, Mont…
€300,000
Commercial with sea view in Đenovići, Montenegro
Commercial with sea view
Đenovići, Montenegro
U2-043. Great plot at the first coastlinePlot area of 1 873 square meters is for sale. It is…
€2,53M
Commercial in Zelenika, Montenegro
Commercial
Zelenika, Montenegro
U5-112. Large urbanized plot in ZelenikaFor sale flat urbanized plot with a total area of 83…
€70,000
