UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Shop
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
UZS
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Montenegro
Commercial
Herceg Novi
Commercial real estate in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
hotels
9
Clear all
55 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Commercial
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
11 m²
€45,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Commercial
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
1
€95,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Hotel 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Baošići, Montenegro
4
5
110 m²
3
€470,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial 4 bedrooms with parking, with terrace, with garden
Baošići, Montenegro
7
5
200 m²
3/3
The mini-hotel is a tourist object of category 4 stars and is located in the popular tourist…
€470,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel
Zelenika, Montenegro
€1,000,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Commercial with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Topla, Montenegro
100 m²
€350,000
Recommend
Leave a request
INVESTMENT IN CONSTRUCTION OF A 5* HOTEL
Lustica, Montenegro
21 000 m²
SALE OF LAND WITH A READY PROJECT OF A 5* HOTEL +1% DISCOUNT FROM US. Located on the Mont…
€9,45M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Hotel with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
400 m²
€3,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Baošići, Montenegro
7
5
200 m²
3
Mini-hotel house on the first line for investment or personal use. Herceg Novi, Baošići fir…
€470,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel 7 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
7
5
200 m²
3
⚡⚡⚡Продаётся дом в Черногории на первой линии для инвестиций или личного пользования. 📍Х…
€470,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
durici, Montenegro
270 m²
Mini-hotel for sale in Kamenari village, Tivatsky Bay. The mini-hotel with a total area of 2…
€399,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Meljine, Montenegro
U7-005. Construction plot on great location, Meljine, Herceg NoviFor sale! Investment plot f…
€290,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial with sea view
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
200 m²
U7-004. Reconstruction project in Savina, Herceg NoviFor sale! The house for complete recons…
€380,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel 6 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
durici, Montenegro
6
6
270 m²
3
Mini-hotel for sale in the village of Kamenari, Tivat Bay. The mini-hotel with a total ar…
€399,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial with sea view
Meljine, Montenegro
U7-002. Plot with sea view in MelineFor sale in Meline land for the construction of a hotel…
€436,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial with sea view
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
U7-001. Plot in the heart of Herceg Novi for constructionPlot of 1550 m2 with good condition…
€780,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel 5 bedrooms with parking, with sea view
Bijela, Montenegro
6
411 m²
3
D5-143. Mini hotel in BijelaFor sale mini hotel is located 50 meters from the sea. In 50 me…
€580,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel 11 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
11
650 m²
NUM 802 Mini-hotel for sale in the resort of Igalo, near the town of Herceg Novi, which i…
€1,90M
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
75 m²
NUM 868 For sale a cafe with a terrace, located on the seafront (12 meters to the sea). T…
€350,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel 9 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
9
400 m²
NUM 808 Mini Hotel is located in a quiet part of Herceg Novi. On a plot of 1000 m2 th…
€1,15M
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel 16 bedrooms
Igalo, Montenegro
16
830 m²
NUM 805 In the resort town of Igalo, a new hotel with a total area of 830 m2 is for s…
€1,25M
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel 9 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
9
300 m²
NUM 804 Not far from the center of Herceg Novi is a mini-hotel with a total area of 3…
€785,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
5
300 m²
NUM 1476 House / mini hotel for sale for both leisure and business. The house is located i…
€650,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel 22 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
22
800 m²
NUM 1335 A three-star hotel located on the first line from the sea in Baosici, Herceg …
€4,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel 19 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
19
790 m²
NUM 2317 Hotel for sale just 50 meters from the sea in Bijela, Herceg Novi. The area of th…
€2,45M
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel 12 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
12
350 m²
NUM 2528 Four-storey mini-hotel for sale in the area of Baosici, near the town of Herceg N…
€950,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel 19 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
19
705 m²
NUM 3367 For sale a Hotel consisting of two buildings of - three-story and four-story -…
€1,45M
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial with sea view
Suscepan, Montenegro
U2-302 . Urbanized plot in IgaloUrbanized plot for sale in Igalo, Herceg Novi riviera, Mont…
€300,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial with sea view
Đenovići, Montenegro
U2-043. Great plot at the first coastlinePlot area of 1 873 square meters is for sale. It is…
€2,53M
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Zelenika, Montenegro
U5-112. Large urbanized plot in ZelenikaFor sale flat urbanized plot with a total area of 83…
€70,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL