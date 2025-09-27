Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Sutomore, Montenegro

hotels
16
20 properties total found
Hotel 245 m² in Sutomore, Montenegro
Hotel 245 m²
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 245 m²
A 300 m2 hotel is for sale in Sutomore. The hotel consists of 9 apartments. Each apartment i…
$422,698
Hotel 700 m² in Sutomore, Montenegro
Hotel 700 m²
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 700 m²
Object area: 450m2; Land Area: 1.000m2 Number of apartments: 8; Area of each apartment: 5…
Price on request
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Hotel in Sutomore, Montenegro
Hotel
Sutomore, Montenegro
Mini-hotel for sale in Ratac, Bar Riviera. The mini-hotel with a total area of 400m2 has …
$634,746
Agency
Vector Estate Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский
Haya PropertyHaya Property
Hotel 715 m² in Sutomore, Montenegro
Hotel 715 m²
Sutomore, Montenegro
Area 715 m²
Cozy modern hotel, located among pines and cypress in a small city ke Sutomore, only 5 km fr…
$1,97M
Established business 40 m² in Sutomore, Montenegro
Established business 40 m²
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 40 m²
ID-1861 For Sale: Premises with Two Studios in Sutomore – Ready Tourist Business Just Ste…
$93,454
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Hotel 1 065 m² in Sutomore, Montenegro
Hotel 1 065 m²
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 26
Area 1 065 m²
Number of floors 3
ID-1812 Ready Tourist Business for Sale - 3-Building Hotel with Pool in Sutomore. The …
$2,09M
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Mini-Hotel with 9+ Rating on Booking.com for Sale in Sutomore in Sutomore, Montenegro
Mini-Hotel with 9+ Rating on Booking.com for Sale in Sutomore
Sutomore, Montenegro
Number of floors 3
ID-1778 - Mini-Hotel with 9+ Rating on Booking.com for Sale in Sutomore A ready tourism b…
$395,308
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Hotel in Sutomore, Montenegro
Hotel
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 9
Charming hotel for sale in the picturesque town of Bar, comprising a 356 m² building on 414 …
$732,393
Hotel 245 m² in Sutomore, Montenegro
Hotel 245 m²
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 245 m²
| 245 m2 | Parking | Ready rental businessFor sale is a residential house in Sutomore, Monte…
$409,559
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Hotel 470 m² in Sutomore, Montenegro
Hotel 470 m²
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 6
Area 470 m²
Number of floors 2
The 3-storey house is a ready-made business for a hotel with 12 apartments. It can accommoda…
$424,159
Hotel 1 454 m² in Sutomore, Montenegro
Hotel 1 454 m²
Sutomore, Montenegro
Area 1 454 m²
Urgent sale of a hotel in Montenegro by the sea with its beach — price reduced by 45% !!!  T…
$4,10M
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Office 39 m² in Sutomore, Montenegro
Office 39 m²
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Commercial premises on the premises with an area of 39m2, plus a terrace in front of the ent…
$75,838
Commercial property 400 m² in Sutomore, Montenegro
Commercial property 400 m²
Sutomore, Montenegro
Area 400 m²
Mini-hotel for sale in Ratats, Bar Riviera.Mini-hotel with a total area of 400m2 has 9 apart…
$641,248
Agency
Vector Estate Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский
Hotel 220 000 m² in Sutomore, Montenegro
Hotel 220 000 m²
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 8
Area 220 000 m²
Aparthotel in Montenegro for sale      In the center of Sutomore, just 300 meters from the …
$255,527
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Hotel 715 m² in Sutomore, Montenegro
Hotel 715 m²
Sutomore, Montenegro
Area 715 m²
Cozy modern hotel, located among pine trees and cypresses in the small town of Sutomore, onl…
$2,22M
Hotel in Sutomore, Montenegro
Hotel
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
ID-2028 Apart-Hotel/Building with Restaurant and Apartments on the Montenegrin Coast F…
$515,601
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Hotel 700 m² in Sutomore, Montenegro
Hotel 700 m²
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 23
Bathrooms count 23
Area 700 m²
The hotel is located on the sea shore, in the secluded and most beautiful part of the beache…
$2,22M
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Hotel 715 m² in Sutomore, Montenegro
Hotel 715 m²
Sutomore, Montenegro
Area 715 m²
Cozy modern hotel, located among pine trees and cypresses in the small town of Sutomore, onl…
$2,22M
Commercial property 800 m² in Sutomore, Montenegro
Commercial property 800 m²
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 22
Area 800 m²
The hotel is located 50 meters from the sea It has 800 square meters of living space, 22 apa…
$2,06M
Hotel 300 m² in Sutomore, Montenegro
Hotel 300 m²
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 8
Area 300 m²
In Sutomore, below the highway, a 300 m2 hotel is for sale. The hotel consists of 8 apartmen…
$479,820
