  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Budva Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

Budva
2578
Becici
1426
Rafailovici
347
Petrovac na Moru
268
190 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Apartment in Budva 96 m2.   The house was built using the latest technologies, this can not …
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Floor 3
$546,266
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Floor 6/6
$179,455
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
For sale is an apartment in the center of Budva (opposite the park, 7 minutes from the sea).…
$208,118
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Amazing 1-bedroom apartment in the Dukley Gardens resort – Area: 107 sqm – Spacious livi…
$1,01M
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Condo 1 bedroom in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Number of floors 5
$112,318
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 2
Sale Budva No. 2768.Quiet center of Budva Apartment with 2 bedrooms Area 68m2 2nd floor Full…
$286,665
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Plus, you can buy a parking month in an underground garage for the 20,000s. A luxurious apar…
$410,215
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Condo 2 bedrooms in Seoca, Montenegro
Condo 2 bedrooms
Seoca, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 3/5
$158,131
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Floor 3/4
ID-2141 Spacious luxury two-bedroom apartment for sale in Petrovac. Location: Petrovac…
$399,719
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Becici, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
The structure of the apartment: 3spalni, 2 Sanuzla, Bolshaya Termrass50M2 Swidom
$542,610
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
In addition in 100 Europe/month. - Long -term renting parking places in the garage. An excel…
$235,519
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Becici, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Apartments area: 55 m2, 2 bedrooms, bathroom, to the sea 500 meters. A wonderful investm…
$131,255
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Sale: apartments with views of the sea in the center of Budva in one of the most prestigious…
$574,918
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Apartments with one bedroom in a complex on the first line of the sea, with an area of ​​42M…
$159,458
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Square: 55, 90, 105 sq.m. Price: 3200-3500 euros on square meters. meter Distance to the se…
$202,848
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Floor 5/6
Price on request
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Becici, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Sale: Apartment with 2 bedrooms in a new house in Bechichi, with a parking lane in an underg…
$186,577
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Becici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 5
Verious Apartments from €153,236 - Beautiful apartments in Becici, For sale – a variety of 1…
$166,310
1 bedroom apartment in Becici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Actual area: 76 sq.m., including the undocumented part of the terrace of about 25 sq.m. - gr…
$165,386
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment in a complex opposite the Splendid Hotel in Becici, Budv…
$318,069
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Condo 1 bedroom in Boreti, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Boreti, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 3/7
Price on request
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
Floor 8
A three bedroom penthouse for sale in Budva in an excellent location near the Health Center …
$960,723
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Floor 5
For sale: A new, spacious two-bedroom penthouse with a sea view in Budva, located above the …
$415,937
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Becici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Square:   47 sq.m.   1 bedroom Price:     110   000 euros Plus   10   000 euros - a garage…
$119,323
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Condo in Budva, Montenegro
Condo
Budva, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 1/7
$135,964
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 6/6
Price on request
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/6
$157,311
Agency
Vector Estate Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Becici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1
New exclusive building on the Bečići beach, first line from the beach, apartments of several…
$394,462
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 149 m²
The structure of the apartment: Kitchen-living room, 3-fan, 4 Sunuzla, terrace
$849,747
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски

