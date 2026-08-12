Condos for sale in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

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Condos in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

;
Budva
41
Becici
44
Rafailovici
6
Petrovac
3
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124 properties total found
Condo 1 room in Boreti, Montenegro
Condo 1 room
Boreti, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 4/11
We offer for sale a studio in the complex Belvedere Residence, located in one of the most po…
$111,854
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Condo 2 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Floor 2/4
An apartment is offered for sale in the complex of luxury housing Dukley Gardens on the Adri…
$1,44M
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Condo 1 room in Rafailovici, Montenegro
Condo 1 room
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 2/9
We offer for sale a studio with sea views in the complex Casa al Mare in Becici - 50 meters …
$176,026
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Condo in Przno, Montenegro
Condo
Przno, Montenegro
Area 73 m²
$556,409
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Developer
Mereha Developments
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Rafailovici, Montenegro
Condo 2 bedrooms
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Floor 2/11
Premium residential complex on the first line in Rafailovichi – investment in quality and st…
$357,896
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Condo 1 bedroom in Budva, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 5
We offer for sale apartments in a modern residential complex in a quiet green area of Babin …
$147,435
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Condo 1 bedroom in 43 b, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
43 b, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 4/5
We offer for sale an apartment with 1 bedroom in a modern residential complex in Becici. The…
$212,754
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Boreti, Montenegro
Condo 2 bedrooms
Boreti, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 5/8
We offer for sale a sunny apartment with 2 bedrooms and a terrace with sea views in Becici. …
$387,454
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Condo 2 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 2/2
We offer for sale an apartment with 2 bedrooms in a modern residential complex in the area o…
$247,002
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Condo 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Condo 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 3
An exclusive project of a large construction company over Budva, just 350 meters from the an…
$547,740
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Condo 1 bedroom in Budva, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Dukley Gardens, located on the Zavala Peninsula, in the heart of the bustling Budva Riviera …
$945,572
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Condo in Przno, Montenegro
Condo
Przno, Montenegro
Area 47 m²
$408,549
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Developer
Mereha Developments
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
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Condo 1 bedroom in Budva, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 14
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Price on request
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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Condo in Przno, Montenegro
Condo
Przno, Montenegro
Area 49 m²
$429,483
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Developer
Mereha Developments
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Boreti, Montenegro
Condo 2 bedrooms
Boreti, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Floor 2/5
We offer for sale an apartment with 2 bedrooms in the Anatolia complex, in the village of Be…
$344,788
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Condo 1 bedroom in Boreti, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Boreti, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 9
New building in the modern part of Becici, with developed infrastructure. Directly to the ho…
$166,063
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Condo in Przno, Montenegro
Condo
Przno, Montenegro
Area 58 m²
$461,197
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Developer
Mereha Developments
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
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Condo 1 bedroom in Becici, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Number of floors 10
Bellemond Residence Montenegro is an excellent luxury complex on the first line of the sea, …
Price on request
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Condo in Przno, Montenegro
Condo
Przno, Montenegro
Area 112 m²
$729,914
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Developer
Mereha Developments
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
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Condo in Przno, Montenegro
Condo
Przno, Montenegro
Area 49 m²
$400,851
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Developer
Mereha Developments
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
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Condo 1 bedroom in Budva, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 4
Welcome to an elite residential complex in the picturesque town of Tivat, Montenegro! Our ap…
$229,933
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Condo 1 bedroom in Boreti, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Boreti, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Number of floors 7
MONTESA HILL Clubhouse is an ideal place for those looking for peace and comfort away from t…
$165,475
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Condo in Boreti, Montenegro
Condo
Boreti, Montenegro
Number of floors 3
We offer for sale apartments in a new residential complex in Becici - 2-3 minutes from the b…
$171,125
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Condo 1 bedroom in Boreti, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Boreti, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 4/11
We offer for sale an apartment with 1 bedroom in the residential complex Belvedere Residence…
$173,893
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Condo 2 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Floor 9/13
Multifunctional luxury residential complex Porto Budva. The complex is located on the first …
$350,984
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Condo in Boreti, Montenegro
Condo
Boreti, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 6
We present to your attention luxurious apartments in a new modern complex of the resort area…
Price on request
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Condo in Przno, Montenegro
Condo
Przno, Montenegro
Area 54 m²
$351,969
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Developer
Mereha Developments
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
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Condo 1 room in Przno, Montenegro
Condo 1 room
Przno, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 4
We offer for sale a studio in a premium residential complex in the area of Sveti Stefana, on…
$326,914
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Condo 3 bedrooms in Rafailovici, Montenegro
Condo 3 bedrooms
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 242 m²
Floor 3
Dukley Gardens has 36 residences with 202 de luxe apartments with areas ranging from 136 to …
$2,09M
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Condo 2 bedrooms in 43 b, Montenegro
Condo 2 bedrooms
43 b, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Floor 5/5
We offer for sale a two-level penthouse with 2 bedrooms in a new residential complex in Beci…
$1,21M
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Properties features in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

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