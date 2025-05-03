Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Budva Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

Budva
2578
Becici
1426
Rafailovici
347
Petrovac na Moru
268
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
453 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
It's a great location, Budva. Amazingly beautiful view of the sea and the panorama of the Ol…
$361,032
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Great location-- Boulevard, 5 minutes to the sea, opposite the Slovenian beach! Modern resi…
$304,056
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Becici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Cozy apartment with a separate bedroom   It is only a 3 -minute walk along a gentle road to …
$137,980
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Apartment in Budva, Montenegro
Apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Area 91 m²
The apartment is located in the residential complex MERCUR, consisting of five buildings. A…
$226,667
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Montesale
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 46 m²
Apartments in a new building under construction. Apartment 45.8 m2 on the 1st floor (loca…
$98,149
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Montesale
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Floor 3
text
$546,266
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 bedroom apartment in Becici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 3/7
$190,124
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 2
Sale of Rafailovici № S160 For sale two-bedroom apartment, sea view, to the sea 300 meters. …
$205,425
Leave a request
Apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
Apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Area 52 m²
Floor 3
Apartment, Bečići, Belvedere Complex A 52 m² apartment with a stunning sea view in an eli…
$165,791
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Petrovac Apartments: New building featuring 1 and 2 bedroom apartments 500m from the beach a…
$90,479
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/4
For sale beautiful 2 bedroom apartment. Budva, Vidikovac.  Structure: corridor, 2 bedroom…
$186,627
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Vector Estate Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Amazing 1-bedroom apartment in the Dukley Gardens resort – Area: 107 sqm – Spacious livi…
$1,01M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Condo 1 bedroom in Becici, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 5/18
text
$211,123
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Condo 1 bedroom in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Number of floors 5
text
$112,318
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 2
Sale Budva No. 2768.Quiet center of Budva Apartment with 2 bedrooms Area 68m2 2nd floor Full…
$286,665
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Becici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
New club house with a pool. Excellent layout, sea view, elevator, service company. There a…
$149,169
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Condo 2 bedrooms in Seoca, Montenegro
Condo 2 bedrooms
Seoca, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 3/5
text
$158,131
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Apartments in Montenegro from the developer. A residential complex from a developer with a p…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Floor 1
For sale three bedroom furnished apartment 79m2 in Budva.The apartment is located on the hig…
$300,650
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Stunning Sea-View Apartment in the Heart of Budva! Experience luxury living in this exqui…
$329,821
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NLM Consultancy
Languages
English, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/6
text
$184,733
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Condo 1 bedroom in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 3/4
text
$125,618
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Apartment in Becici, Montenegro
Apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Area 544 m²
Plot area: 544 m Gross construction: 1630 sq.m. Price: 520,000 euros Place: Boreti Dista…
$563,928
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Becici, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Apartments area: 55 m2, 2 bedrooms, bathroom, to the sea 500 meters. A wonderful investm…
$131,255
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Becici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
The apartment is sold near the sea - a new building option with a sea view in the Budva regi…
$122,251
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Sale: apartments with views of the sea in the center of Budva in one of the most prestigious…
$574,918
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Apartments with one bedroom in a complex on the first line of the sea, with an area of ​​42M…
$159,458
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Condo 1 bedroom in Boreti, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Boreti, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 11
text
$122,210
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
3 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Apartment with a sea view in Budva with 3 bedrooms, with parking. Floor: 4 Type: Panoramic …
$271,188
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Square: 55, 90, 105 sq.m. Price: 3200-3500 euros on square meters. meter Distance to the se…
$202,848
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski

Property types in Budva Municipality

penthouses
condos
multi-level apartments
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go