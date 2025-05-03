Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Apartments for sale in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

Budva
2578
Becici
1426
Rafailovici
347
Petrovac na Moru
268
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 157 m²
Number of floors 3
Two-bedroom apartment with stunning view over the sea located in luxury waterfront residenta…
$1,11M
Close
3 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Apartment in Budva 96 m2.   The house was built using the latest technologies, this can not …
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 86 m²
Budva, Mini district. Apartment with three bedrooms Distance to the sea is 1000 m. View - on…
$181,310
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 103 m²
Budva, center, Jadran path. New apartment with two bedrooms The distance to the sea is 400m…
$351,375
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 54 m²
Budva. Center. One-bedroom apartment in the elite complex Tre Cane Distance to the sea 50m.…
$282,686
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 43 m²
Budva. Apartment Studio The distance to the sea is 800m. View of the city The floor is th…
$99,642
3 bedroom apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 158 m²
Budwan Riviera, the Biechichi district. Apartment with three bedrooms in a prestigious compl…
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 76 m²
Budwan Riviera, the Biechichi district. Apartment with three bedrooms in a comfortable area …
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 48 m²
Budva Riviera, Rafailovichi district. One-bedroom apartment The distance to the sea is 150m…
$271,862
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 58 m²
Budva, district of Rosino. Apartment with two bedrooms Distance to the sea 500m Square 58 …
$135,144
2 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 105 m²
Budvan Riviera, Rafailovichi district. New residential six -story building. The distance to …
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Becici, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Fully furnished apartment in the Crystal residential complex on the first coastline of the B…
$292,928
Apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Area 36 m²
Studio apartment in a small cozy house in Petrovac. Sold with all necessary furniture, equip…
$88,263
3 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 215 m²
$648,693
2 bedroom apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 168 m²
Area: 287 m² Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 3 View: panoramic Floor: 9, 10 Storeys: 10 Distanc…
$629,213
1 bedroom apartment in Becici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 1
The services of the Turnkey transaction agency free for the buyer !!! the structure of th…
$320,217
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Becici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Cozy 1-bedroom apartment in the city of Bechichi is located in the Irish Speck. Apartment s…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 52 m²
Budwan Riviera, the Biechichi district. The new premium residential complex on the first lin…
$280,019
1 bedroom apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
Budwan Riviera, the Biechichi district. The new premium residential complex on the first lin…
$193,527
1 bedroom apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 41 m²
$187,688
Apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
Apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 5
The Services of the Turnkey transaction agency for free for the buyer !!! apartment struc…
$94,303
Close
3 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 96 m²
Floor - 6 The distance to the sea is 70 meters House with elevator Area 96m2
$379,872
2 bedroom apartment in Przno, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Przno, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 71 m²
Budva Riviera, Przno village. Apartment with bedrooms in a prestigious residential complex w…
$168,934
1 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
$113,477
Apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
Apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Area 52 m²
Floor 3
Apartment, Bečići, Belvedere Complex A 52 m² apartment with a stunning sea view in an eli…
$165,791
3 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 263 m²
Floor 2/2
Luxurious penthouse with large roof terrace for sale in a new residential complex with swimm…
$876,719
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Becici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 3/7
One-bedroom apartment in a new residential complex with swimming pool and SPA in Becici. The…
$194,128
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 86 m²
Budva, center, first line. A unique residential complex The sale "first hand" - from the in…
$546,919
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 54 m²
Budva. Apartment with one bedroom Distance to the sea is 1000 m. Area of ​​54 sq.m View of…
$135,144
3 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 208 m²
Suite penthouse in the center of Budva Apartment area: 190m2 + garage 18m2 Bedrooms: 3 Bathr…
$474,410
