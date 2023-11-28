Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

penthouses
65
condos
4
multi-level apartments
5
studios
18
1 BHK
1139
2 BHK
939
3 BHK
397
4 BHK
37
2 888 properties total found
2 room apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
A spacious two-room apartment is located in a quiet part of Budva, near the Second Primary S…
€180,000
Agency
Leo Estate
Languages: English, Español, Italiano
+38268751122 office@leoestate.com
2 room apartment in Przno, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Przno, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
New house with a beautiful view. Area: 45 m2 The apartment is fully furnished. The apartment…
€299,000
Agency
Tesseris Monte
Languages: English, Español, Italiano
+38269616664 tesseris.monte@gmail.com
3 room apartment in Budva, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 85 m²
€320,000
Agency
Tesseris Monte
Languages: English, Español, Italiano
+38269616664 tesseris.monte@gmail.com
1 room apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Apartment is located on the great location, 200 meters from the Budva Old Town and beaches. …
€132,000
Agency
Leo Estate
Languages: English, Español, Italiano
+38268751122 office@leoestate.com
2 room apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 115 m²
Welcome to this unique penthouse located on the corner of the building adjacent to the beaut…
€470,000
Agency
Tesseris Monte
Languages: English, Español, Italiano
+38269616664 tesseris.monte@gmail.com
3 room apartment in Becici, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 108 m²
Great offer for life on the coast! Apartment in Becici with a beautiful location just 100 m…
€280,000
Agency
Tesseris Monte
Languages: English, Español, Italiano
+38269616664 tesseris.monte@gmail.com
1 room apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Apartment is located on great location, 10 minutes by walk to the sea and Budva Old Town. I…
€120,000
Agency
Leo Estate
Languages: English, Español, Italiano
+38268751122 office@leoestate.com
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Becici, Montenegro
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Becici, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 12/16
A4-1557. One Bedroom Apartment in Becici with Panoramic Sea View.For sale beautiful 1 bedroo…
€235,000
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Budva, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 4/4
Excellent studio apartment for sale. It is fully equipped for living or renting out. It is s…
€58,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Becici, Montenegro
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/10
Жилой комплекс расположен в Бечичи, рядом с набережной, пляжами, ресторанами, парком и право…
€218,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Becici, Montenegro
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Becici, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
2 BEDROOM APARTMENT IN BECICI Apartment area: 80m2 (64m2 apartment + 16m2 balcony). The ap…
€120,000
2 room apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 65 m²
NUM 4870 Two-bedroom apartment for sale in Budva. The apartment is 65m2 and is located on th…
€162,000
2 room apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 63 m²
NUM 4859   A two-bedroom apartment for sale in Budva on 6 floors with an area of 63 m2. …
€193,000
1 room apartment in Becici, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 44 m²
One bedroom(44-45 sq.m.) and two bedrooms (55-62 sq.m.) apartments for sale in a new house i…
€118,800
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning in Budva, Montenegro
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 2
Apartment for sale in Budva in a new house  For sale a fully equipped apartment in a new …
€111,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Rafailovici, Montenegro
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 5/5
Stunning two-bed apartment for sale in Rafailovici   Excellent rental potential Ful…
€245,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Budva, Montenegro
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 4/6
Budwan Riviera, Becici district. & Nbsp; New residential complex in a popular area.Distance …
€134,534
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Budva, Montenegro
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 157 m²
Number of floors 3
Two-bedroom apartment with stunning view over the sea located in luxury waterfront res…
€1,03M
1 room apartment with parking, with garden in Becici, Montenegro
1 room apartment with parking, with garden
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
We offer you a unique opportunity to become the owner of an apartment in the prestigious res…
€197,600
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Español, Italiano
+38268082770 amforarealestate@gmail.com
3 room apartment with parking, with garden in Becici, Montenegro
3 room apartment with parking, with garden
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
We offer you a unique opportunity to become the owner of an apartment in the prestigious res…
€304,500
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Español, Italiano
+38268082770 amforarealestate@gmail.com
3 room apartment with parking, with garden in Becici, Montenegro
3 room apartment with parking, with garden
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
We offer you a unique opportunity to become the owner of an apartment in the prestigious res…
€297,500
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Español, Italiano
+38268082770 amforarealestate@gmail.com
1 room apartment with public parking in Becici, Montenegro
1 room apartment with public parking
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
A new one-bedroom apartment for rent in Bečići, just a few minutes" walk from the beach. The…
Price on request
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Español, Italiano
+38268082770 amforarealestate@gmail.com
Apartment 1 bathroom with furniture in Budva, Montenegro
Apartment 1 bathroom with furniture
Budva, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
For sale is an apartment in Budva, located in the Lazi neighborhood, directly behind HDL Lak…
€100,000
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Español, Italiano
+38268082770 amforarealestate@gmail.com
1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Becici, Montenegro
1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 2
A new one-bedroom apartment for rent in Bečići, just a few minutes' walk from the beach.The …
Price on request
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Español, Italiano
+38268082770 amforarealestate@gmail.com
1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Becici, Montenegro
1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 7
A new one-bedroom apartment with a sea view is for rent in Bečići, just a few minutes' walk …
Price on request
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Español, Italiano
+38268082770 amforarealestate@gmail.com
2 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Exclusive sale of apartments in a new building in Petrovac, one of the most beautiful coasta…
€100,000
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Español, Italiano
+38268082770 amforarealestate@gmail.com
1 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море in Budva, Montenegro
1 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 36 m²
€135,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with меблирована полностью, with предоставляется ВНЖ in Petrovac, Montenegro
2 room apartment with terrace, with меблирована полностью, with предоставляется ВНЖ
Petrovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 86 m²
€175,000
1 room apartment with terrace, with лифт, with меблирована полностью in Budva, Montenegro
1 room apartment with terrace, with лифт, with меблирована полностью
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
€110,000
1 room apartment with terrace, with лифт, with меблирована полностью in Budva, Montenegro
1 room apartment with terrace, with лифт, with меблирована полностью
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 38 m²
€105,000
Properties features in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
