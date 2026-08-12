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Split level flats, apartments, lofts in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

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Budva
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6 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 508 m²
Number of floors 2
Penthouse for Sale in Dukley Gardens! A luxurious villa in the exclusive Dukley Gardens c…
$2,54M
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Agency
A+RealEstate Montenegro
Languages
English
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Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Becici, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Becici, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 52 m²
🔥 Bechichichi - 350 m to the sea! 🔥 Duplex 52 m2 - two levels, sea, air, high!ID-5871 bedroo…
$132,448
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Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Floor 7
For sale two-storey apartment with 3 bedrooms in the center of Budva 🔥ID-585📐 Area: 147 m23 …
$406,595
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 314 m²
Luxury Penthouse for Sale in Dukley Gardens Total Area: 314 m² Description: • 3 spa…
$3,73M
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Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Przno, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Przno, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Floor 5/5
MONTENEGRO, PRZNO Luxury apartment for sale, next to the Blu gorizont comple Structure…
$320,651
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Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Boreti, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Boreti, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Real estate residence permit 8 I am a sinking, the presence
$262,381
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Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
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Properties features in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

with Garage
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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