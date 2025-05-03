Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Budva Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

Budva
2578
Becici
1426
Rafailovici
347
Petrovac na Moru
268
415 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 54 m²
Budva. Center. One-bedroom apartment in the elite complex Tre Cane Distance to the sea 50m.…
$282,686
3 bedroom apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 158 m²
Budwan Riviera, the Biechichi district. Apartment with three bedrooms in a prestigious compl…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 168 m²
Area: 287 m² Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 3 View: panoramic Floor: 9, 10 Storeys: 10 Distanc…
$629,213
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 10
Real estate, Montenegro, Budva - We present to you a new luxury complex located on the first…
$486,126
1 bedroom apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 41 m²
$187,688
2 bedroom apartment in Przno, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Przno, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 71 m²
Budva Riviera, Przno village. Apartment with bedrooms in a prestigious residential complex w…
$168,934
1 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
$113,477
Apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
Apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Area 52 m²
Floor 3
Apartment, Bečići, Belvedere Complex A 52 m² apartment with a stunning sea view in an eli…
$165,791
1 bedroom apartment in Becici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Discover the perfect opportunity for an investment or a comfortable life in Bečići! We prese…
$205,090
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 4
ID 2086 One-Bedroom Apartments for Sale in a New Premium Complex with a Pool (Block A) in…
$131,413
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 86 m²
Budva, center, first line. A unique residential complex The sale "first hand" - from the in…
$546,919
1 bedroom apartment in Becici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
The structure of the apartment: kitchen-living room,   1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, terrace overl…
$179,768
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Becici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
The structure of the apartment: kitchen-living room, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, terrace with vi…
$210,020
1 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 72 m²
Budva Riviera, Rafailovici district. Luxury one-bedroom apartment in a 5* condo hotel on the…
$271,305
2 bedroom apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
We offer for sale a two-bedroom apartment in a new complex in Becici with an area of ​​68 sq…
$210,605
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 136 m²
Budvan Riviera, Rafailovichi district. New elite complex on one of the best beaches The com…
$855,730
1 bedroom apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 68 m²
Budwan Riviera, the Biechichi district.  A new residential complex in a popular area. Distan…
$270,289
1 bedroom apartment in Becici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
New club house with a pool. Excellent layout, sea view, elevator, service company. There a…
$149,169
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 85 m²
One bedroom apartment, 64 sq.m, terrace with sea view, 5th floor To the sea: 360 meters The …
$167,469
2 bedroom apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 56 m²
Budwan Riviera, the Biechichi district. The new premium residential complex under constructi…
$198,453
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 93 m²
Budva, center, first line. A unique residential complex The commissioning period is 01.06.2…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Apartments in Montenegro from the developer. A residential complex from a developer with a p…
Price on request
Leave a request
Apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
Apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Area 42 m²
$122,321
2 bedroom apartment in Przno, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Przno, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 71 m²
Budva Riviera, Przno village. Apartment with bedrooms in a prestigious residential complex w…
$168,934
1 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 85 m²
$172,571
1 bedroom apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 52 m²
Budwan Riviera, the Biechichi district. New apartment with one bedroom The distance to the …
$162,173
3 bedroom apartment in Becici, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
The structure of the apartment: 3spalni, 2 Sanuzla, Bolshaya Termrass50M2 Swidom
$542,610
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 63 m²
Budwan Riviera, the Biechichi district. Apartment - with one bedroom Distance to the sea 30…
$186,838
1 bedroom apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Apartments with one bedroom in a complex on the first line of the sea, with an area of ​​42M…
$159,458
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 63 m²
Price on request
Property types in Budva Municipality

penthouses
condos
multi-level apartments
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
