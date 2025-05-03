Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Budva Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

Budva
2578
Becici
1426
Rafailovici
347
Petrovac na Moru
268
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 312 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
It's a great location, Budva. Amazingly beautiful view of the sea and the panorama of the Ol…
$361,032
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Great location-- Boulevard, 5 minutes to the sea, opposite the Slovenian beach! Modern resi…
$304,056
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 54 m²
Budva. Center. One-bedroom apartment in the elite complex Tre Cane Distance to the sea 50m.…
$282,686
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Floor 4/6
A4-1359. Stylish Apartment in Becici with Sea ViewFor sale three bedroom apartment , made ac…
$444,045
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 158 m²
Budwan Riviera, the Biechichi district. Apartment with three bedrooms in a prestigious compl…
Price on request
Leave a request
Apartment in Budva, Montenegro
Apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Area 91 m²
The apartment is located in the residential complex MERCUR, consisting of five buildings. A…
$226,667
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Montesale
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
For sale is an apartment in Budva, Lazi district. The total area of ​ ​ the apartment is 58 …
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Floor 6
A4-1626. Two bedroom apartment with panoramic sea view in Becici For Sale: Panoramic Two-Bed…
$1,68M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 2
Real Estate, MontenegroOne-bedroom apartment with a sea view for sale in the very center of …
$297,259
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
In the house Bečići Lux 6 floors, two elevators S (elevator speed 1.6 m/s), guarded parking …
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 48 m²
Budva Riviera, Rafailovichi district. One-bedroom apartment The distance to the sea is 150m…
$271,862
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 46 m²
Apartments in a new building under construction. Apartment 45.8 m2 on the 1st floor (loca…
$98,149
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Montesale
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 58 m²
Budva, district of Rosino. Apartment with two bedrooms Distance to the sea 500m Square 58 …
$135,144
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Becici, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Modern, new apartment in an elite complex with a swimming pool and a gym in a super location…
$273,784
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
3 bedroom apartment in Becici, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Apartment in Budva In the small resort town of Rafailovichi, an apartment with a total area …
$410,161
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Floor 3
text
$546,266
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Floor 6/6
text
$179,455
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 105 m²
Apartment in a magnificent residential building located in Rosino, the central business part…
$353,050
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 105 m²
Budvan Riviera, Rafailovichi district. New residential six -story building. The distance to …
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Becici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 3/7
$190,124
Leave a request
Apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Area 36 m²
Studio apartment in a small cozy house in Petrovac. Sold with all necessary furniture, equip…
$88,263
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 2
Sale of Rafailovici № S160 For sale two-bedroom apartment, sea view, to the sea 300 meters. …
$205,425
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 215 m²
$648,693
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 168 m²
Area: 287 m² Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 3 View: panoramic Floor: 9, 10 Storeys: 10 Distanc…
$629,213
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 38 m²
For sale apartment of 38 m² in the Sunny Side complex in Becici. The apartment with a terra…
$185,871
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Montesale
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 10
Real estate, Montenegro, Budva - We present to you a new luxury complex located on the first…
$486,126
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Becici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 3/3
A4-1482. One Bedroom Apartment in Becici with a Sea View For sale one bedroom apartment in B…
$125,055
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Becici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 1
The services of the Turnkey transaction agency free for the buyer !!! the structure of th…
$320,217
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
2 room apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Area 56 m²
Floor 8
Apartments in « Harmony » fully prepared for living. No need to buy or make repairs. Designe…
$313,548
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 2
A one bedroom apartment for sale in the Dubovica Lux neighborhood in Budva.The apartment is …
$144,674
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski

Property types in Budva Municipality

penthouses
condos
multi-level apartments
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go