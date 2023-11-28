Show property on map Show properties list
Studios for Sale in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Budva, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 4/4
Excellent studio apartment for sale. It is fully equipped for living or renting out. It is s…
€58,000
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Becici, Montenegro
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Becici, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 1/6
Becici. An area of ​​respectable complexes with infrastructure. Becici beach is 600 meters a…
€95,000
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Petrovac, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Petrovac, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
We offer for sale a cozy studio with an area of 31 square meters in Petrovac. The studio is …
€85,000
2 room Studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Budva, Montenegro
2 room Studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Floor 3/11
€453,600
2 room Studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Budva, Montenegro
2 room Studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Floor 3/11
€453,600
2 room Studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Budva, Montenegro
2 room Studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Floor 3/11
€453,600
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Apartment with sea view and garage space near Budva. Studio 46m2 with large balcony and sea…
€99,000
1 room studio apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1
ID 680 Spacious studio for sale in Budva. Area 31 m2 Lazi District Separate entrance Good …
€55,000
1 room studio apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
ID 643 Studio for sale in Rafailovich, in the building of the elite complex Aura Tower New…
€142,000
1 room studio apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 22 m²
Floor 2/4
Fully equipped studio in the center of Budva. 5 minutes walk to the old town and the beach…
€95,000
1 room studio apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 4/4
€60,000
1 room studio apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 5/8
Cozy studio 39 m2, it is situated on the 5th floor of a well-maintained building and feature…
€110,000
1 room studio apartment in Becici, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 5/10
The new residential complex is located in a quiet area in Becici, just 200m from the sea. Th…
€88,000
1 room studio apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 1/6
Under construction in Budva are apartments from a reliable developer. This residential an…
€71,460
1 room studio apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 2/4
Great offer alert! Apartments currently under construction are available at a promotional pr…
€57,700
1 room studio apartment with sea view in Becici, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment with sea view
Becici, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 4/6
The 49 m2 studio apartment is located in a premium residential complex in the exclusive dist…
€100,000
1 room studio apartment with sea view in Becici, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment with sea view
Becici, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 4/6
Studio in LCD with pool near the beach in Becici Studio apartment of 48 m2 is located in …
€100,600
1 room studio apartment with sea view in Becici, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment with sea view
Becici, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 2/6
There is also a similar studio on the 2nd floor, with an area of 51 m2 at a price of 114,100…
€106,450
