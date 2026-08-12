Studios for Sale in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

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Studio apartments in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

;
Budva
34
Becici
11
Rafailovici
5
Boreti
5
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73 properties total found
Studio apartment in Becici, Montenegro
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Studio apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Area 42 m²
Floor 9/11
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$152,717
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Becici, Montenegro
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 33 m²
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$130,804
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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Studio apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Area 51 m²
Number of floors 4
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$436,152
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Studio apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 3/3
For sale studio apartment in front line in Rafailovici.  Area of the apartment 28m2 and l…
$195,888
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A+RealEstate Montenegro
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Studio apartment in Becici, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 3
🏡 Studio with balcony in Casa di Sofia, BecchiID-602📍 Bechichi, Chernogoriya📐 Square: 21 m2🏢…
$97,236
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Studio apartment in Budva, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 5
This spacious and comfortable studio apartment is located in the sought-after Rozino neighbo…
$104,636
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1 room studio apartment in Becici, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 1
☀️ СтуID-618📐 📍 🏖 ❗️ == sync, corrected by elderman ==
$96,589
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Studio apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Area 49 m²
Number of floors 4
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$390,954
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Budva, Montenegro
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/3
A modern one-room apartment with an area of ​​43 sq.m. is for sale. in a residential complex…
$111,895
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Studio apartment in Budva, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Area 24 m²
Floor 2
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$123,030
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1 room studio apartment in Becici, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 21 m²
cozy modern studio apartment in the popular Casa di Sofia residence in Bečići, just 4 minute…
$85,168
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Studio apartment in Becici, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 8
This beautiful, modernly furnished studio is located in an exceptional location, just 100 me…
$238,338
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1 room studio apartment in Becici, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 21 m²
cozy modern studio apartment in the popular Casa di Sofia residence in Bečići, just 4 minute…
$85,168
VAT
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Becici, Montenegro
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 1
$122,925
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Studio apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 4
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$425,155
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Studio apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Studio in Bečići – €144,000 / 45 m² Ready to move in | Furniture and appliances included …
$167,952
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Studio apartment in Budva Municipality, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Budva Municipality, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 3/4
Located in a peaceful area of Budva Municipality, this apartment is just 5 km from Budva cit…
$103,986
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Studio apartment in Becici, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 1/6
LOCATION This two-bedroom apartment is located in Bečići, Budva Municipality, 4km from th…
$152,360
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Studio apartment in Budva, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 21 m²
I'm selling studios in Budvey.ID-614📐 Square: 21 m2Home 2017 years
$73,636
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Studio apartment in Budva, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Area 31 m²
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$129,724
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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Studio apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Area 44 m²
Real estate in Becici – Sea Star complex Apartment characteristics: Area: 44 m² View: side s…
$357,251
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Studio apartment in Budva Municipality, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Budva Municipality, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 2/6
LOCATION Located in Bečići, Budva Municipality, this apartment is 4 km from Budva city ce…
$110,134
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1 room studio apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
A fully furnished studio apartment for sale in the modern residential complex The Old Bakery…
$110,081
VAT
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1 room studio apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
2 minutes from the beach · New residential building · Special offer price – A1 Studio Apartm…
$94,295
VAT
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1 room studio apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
2 minutes from the beach · New residential building · Special offer price – B5 – One-Bedroom…
$133,834
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Studio apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Area 41 m²
Number of floors 4
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$326,467
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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1 room studio apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
A compact and functional studio apartment for sale in Rozino, one of the most practical and …
$98,844
VAT
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Studio apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 3/11
Studio apartment in Bečići Hills residential complex. 3rd floor of 11, with elevator. Partia…
$114,900
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Studio apartment in Becici, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 4
Luxury furnished studio 1 minute from the sea – perfect for coastal living and investment!A …
$308,095
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Studio apartment in Budva, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 2
Spacious studio apartment with sea views in the residence "Montenegrina", Budva 🌅ID-543📐 Are…
Price on request
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Properties features in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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