UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Montenegro
Residential
Budva Municipality
Penthouses
Penthouses for sale in Budva Municipality, Montenegro
Penthouse
Clear all
65 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
2
190 m²
€650,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
+79786826771
avanisimov@gmail.com
Penthouse
Budva, Montenegro
190 m²
€790,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
+79786826771
avanisimov@gmail.com
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
2
134 m²
€530,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
+79786826771
avanisimov@gmail.com
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Budva, Montenegro
2
2
502 m²
PENTHOUSE ON THE ADRIATIC SEA, 502 SQ.M. We offer to buy a luxurious exclusive two-level pe…
€3,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский
+38651772867
info@velesdar.eu
Penthouse 6 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Budva, Montenegro
6
568 m²
PENTHOUSE IN THE CLOSED ELITE COMPLEX DUKLEY GARDENS +1% DISCOUNT FROM US. In this apartmen…
€4,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский
+38651772867
info@velesdar.eu
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Budva, Montenegro
3
347 m²
PENTHOUSE IN THE CLOSED ELITE COMPLEX DUKLEY GARDENS +1% DISCOUNT FROM US. This apartment i…
€3,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский
+38651772867
info@velesdar.eu
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Budva, Montenegro
3
517 m²
APARTMENTS IN THE CLOSED ELITE COMPLEX DUKLEY GARDENS +1% DISCOUNT FROM US. VILLA 8 - APART…
€2,95M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский
+38651772867
info@velesdar.eu
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Budva, Montenegro
4
519 m²
APARTMENTS IN THE CLOSED ELITE COMPLEX DUKLEY GARDENS +1% DISCOUNT FROM US. VILLA 27 - APAR…
€2,75M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский
+38651772867
info@velesdar.eu
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Budva, Montenegro
3
457 m²
APARTMENTS IN A CLOSED ELITE COMPLEX DUKLEY GARDENS Apartments for sale in the elite comp…
€2,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский
+38651772867
info@velesdar.eu
Penthouse 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Budva, Montenegro
4
3
400 m²
6/6
€1,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with garden, with mountain view
Budva, Montenegro
3
3
117 m²
4
For sale three-bedroom penthouse with a total area of 117m2 in the new complex The Old Baker…
€325,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский
+38268082770
amforarealestate@gmail.com
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Becici, Montenegro
2
2
140 m²
5
Beautiful penthouse for sale in Becici with incredible sea view.Penthouse has an area of 1…
€480,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский
+38268082770
amforarealestate@gmail.com
Penthouse 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Budva, Montenegro
4
2
261 m²
3/3
€514,304
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Budva, Montenegro
4
2
262 m²
3/3
€515,944
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Budva, Montenegro
3
2
140 m²
9/10
€700,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Budva, Montenegro
4
2
210 m²
10/10
€550,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Budva, Montenegro
3
2
200 m²
9/10
€540,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kamenovo, Montenegro
3
2
115 m²
€470,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Rafailovici, Montenegro
3
2
282 m²
€450,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Budva, Montenegro
4
2
149 m²
10/11
€1,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Budva, Montenegro
4
2
158 m²
11/11
€1,10M
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Budva, Montenegro
4
2
157 m²
10/11
€1,02M
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Budva, Montenegro
3
2
169 m²
11/11
€1,02M
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Budva, Montenegro
3
2
208 m²
11/11
€914,342
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Budva, Montenegro
3
2
126 m²
11/11
€842,304
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Budva, Montenegro
2
1
85 m²
11/11
€514,440
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Budva, Montenegro
2
1
80 m²
11/11
€481,680
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 7 rooms
Budva, Montenegro
7
4
6
ID 666 Penthouse for sale with private pool in Budva Gate In the Boreti region, a luxuriou…
€830,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
+38268183213
petersgroupmonte@gmail.com
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Boreti, Montenegro
4
2
457 m²
Apartments in the villa ( A5 / V6 ): 3 bedrooms, 255 sq. Kv. + 202 sq. M. Roof terrace. ROI …
€2,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
+355695769601
realest.cactus@mail.ru
Penthouse
Rafailovici, Montenegro
282 m²
€450,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
+38268183213
petersgroupmonte@gmail.com
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
Properties features in Budva Municipality, Montenegro
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL