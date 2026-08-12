Penthouses for sale in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

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Penthouses in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

;
Budva
41
Becici
13
Rafailovici
3
Przno
4
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70 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Office-residential and shopping complex TQ Plaza: The penthouse is currently on sale. With a…
$1,18M
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Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 108 m²
Floor 7
🔥 Unique penthouse 108 m2 in the heart of Budva - your home with views of the city and mount…
$395,180
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 258 m²
Floor 15/15
LOCATION Located in Budva, this luxury apartment is just 500 m from the city center and o…
$3,16M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 6/6
#sale #budvaID 221🏠 Spacious penthouse for sale in a modern residential complex Old Bakery i…
$513,022
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Penthouse in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse
Budva, Montenegro
Area 508 m²
Penthouse in Dukley Gardens Price — €2,200,000 A unique 508 m² penthouse is available in t…
$2,57M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 268 m²
RESIDENCE PERMIT FOR REAL ESTATE✅ My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pr…
$910,335
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Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Becici, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Floor 5/5
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$1,23M
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Boreti, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Boreti, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Floor 7/7
$776,080
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$460,930
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Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
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Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Floor 4
☀️ID-557📐 5 коянат2 ванн4 🛋 ⛵️
$397,528
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Przno, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Przno, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
Floor 4
🔥 Exclusive penthouse in Kamenovo is your key to luxury and a stable income! 🔥ID-541📐 Area: …
$477,282
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Boreti, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Boreti, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Floor 4/5
Penthouse 98 m² (65 m² living space + 33 m² terrace) + garage 14 m² 📍 Budva, Delmare Resi…
$349,397
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Floor 5/5
Spacious penthouse with an area of 138 m2 is for sale in the complex Dubovica Lux in Budva. …
$554,758
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Agency
Status-M, D.O.O
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 396 m²
Exclusive apartment for sale - penthouse 396 m.k. large roof terrace with its own pool The…
$1,17M
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Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Rafailovici, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 350 m²
Floor 3
New penthouse in Montenegro in the resort town Rafailovici on the first line. The apartment …
$729,979
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 264 m²
Penthouse sale in Budva 🌆ID-351📐 Total area: 263.72 m2(124.84 m2 + equipped roof 20.44 m2 + …
$1,00M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Floor 11
⭐️ Luxury penthouse sale in BudwigID-686📍 Location: Budva, home of WOW Hotel🏖 To the sea: 50…
$963,795
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Becici, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 184 m²
Areas and prices: 39 sq.m. studio - 138 454 euros (No. 203) partial furniture-bonus 50 squ…
$856,292
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Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
LUXURY PENTHOUSE FOR SALE IN BUDVA Location: Budva, WOW Hotel building Distance to the s…
Price on request
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Becici, Montenegro
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Floor 8
Penthouse for sale in Sunny Side Resort & Spa complex with beautiful sea views.Sunny Side Re…
$306,559
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 508 m²
Number of floors 2
The sale of a unique penthouse in the prestigious complex Dukley Gardens ⭐️🌳ID-574Main chara…
$2,59M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Becici, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 256 m²
Penthouse in Bechi in a picturesque clubhouse with panoramic views of the terrace, swimming …
$760,609
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Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 380 m²
For sale luxury penthouse with panoramic sea views - 379.59 m2 in the complex Royal View Res…
$2,12M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 6/6
LOCATION This apartment is located in Budva, 1.5km from the city center and 1km from the …
$534,189
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 2/3
I will sell a 2 bedroom villa in Dukley Gardens, ZavalaLocation: Budva, Zavala districtArea:…
$1,69M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 90 m²
Floor 6/6
About the project:• complex of 5 buildings• Each building has 34 apartments• turnkey deliver…
$625,130
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 508 m²
Floor 2/3
LOCATION This duplex apartment is located in an exclusive five-star resort in Budva, just…
$2,55M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
View penthouse in Budva from the developer. The apartment is located in a house in the very …
$565,653
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Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Przno, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Przno, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
Floor 4
🏡 For sale a unique penthouse of 151 m2 + 40 m2 pantry-clothes in picturesque Kamenovo!ID-52…
$474,661
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Becici, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 127 m²
Areas and prices: 39 sq.m. studio - 138 454 euros (No. 203) partial furniture-bonus 50 squ…
$557,403
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Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
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Properties features in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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