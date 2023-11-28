Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Residential
  4. Budva Municipality
  5. Penthouses

Penthouses for sale in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

Penthouse To archive
Clear all
65 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 190 m²
€650,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
+79786826771 avanisimov@gmail.com
Penthouse in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse
Budva, Montenegro
Area 190 m²
€790,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
+79786826771 avanisimov@gmail.com
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 134 m²
€530,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
+79786826771 avanisimov@gmail.com
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 502 m²
PENTHOUSE ON THE ADRIATIC SEA, 502 SQ.M. We offer to buy a luxurious exclusive two-level pe…
€3,30M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский
+38651772867 info@velesdar.eu
Penthouse 6 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 6 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Area 568 m²
PENTHOUSE IN THE CLOSED ELITE COMPLEX DUKLEY GARDENS +1% DISCOUNT FROM US. In this apartmen…
€4,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский
+38651772867 info@velesdar.eu
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 347 m²
PENTHOUSE IN THE CLOSED ELITE COMPLEX DUKLEY GARDENS +1% DISCOUNT FROM US. This apartment i…
€3,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский
+38651772867 info@velesdar.eu
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 517 m²
APARTMENTS IN THE CLOSED ELITE COMPLEX DUKLEY GARDENS +1% DISCOUNT FROM US. VILLA 8 - APART…
€2,95M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский
+38651772867 info@velesdar.eu
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 519 m²
APARTMENTS IN THE CLOSED ELITE COMPLEX DUKLEY GARDENS +1% DISCOUNT FROM US. VILLA 27 - APAR…
€2,75M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский
+38651772867 info@velesdar.eu
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 457 m²
APARTMENTS IN A CLOSED ELITE COMPLEX DUKLEY GARDENS Apartments for sale in the elite comp…
€2,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский
+38651772867 info@velesdar.eu
Penthouse 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Floor 6/6
€1,20M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with garden, with mountain view in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with garden, with mountain view
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 117 m²
Floor 4
For sale three-bedroom penthouse with a total area of 117m2 in the new complex The Old Baker…
€325,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский
+38268082770 amforarealestate@gmail.com
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Becici, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 5
Beautiful penthouse for sale in Becici with incredible sea view.Penthouse has an area of ​​1…
€480,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский
+38268082770 amforarealestate@gmail.com
Penthouse 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 261 m²
Floor 3/3
€514,304
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 262 m²
Floor 3/3
€515,944
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 9/10
€700,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Floor 10/10
€550,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 9/10
€540,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Kamenovo, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kamenovo, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
€470,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Rafailovici, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 282 m²
€450,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
Floor 10/11
€1,20M
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
Floor 11/11
€1,10M
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 157 m²
Floor 10/11
€1,02M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 169 m²
Floor 11/11
€1,02M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 208 m²
Floor 11/11
€914,342
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Floor 11/11
€842,304
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 11/11
€514,440
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 11/11
€481,680
Leave a request
Penthouse 7 rooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 7 rooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Floor 6
ID 666 Penthouse for sale with private pool in Budva Gate In the Boreti region, a luxuriou…
€830,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
+38268183213 petersgroupmonte@gmail.com
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with sea view in Boreti, Montenegro
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Boreti, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 457 m²
Apartments in the villa ( A5 / V6 ): 3 bedrooms, 255 sq. Kv. + 202 sq. M. Roof terrace. ROI …
€2,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
+355695769601 realest.cactus@mail.ru
Penthouse in Rafailovici, Montenegro
Penthouse
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Area 282 m²
€450,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
+38268183213 petersgroupmonte@gmail.com

Properties features in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir