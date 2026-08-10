Villas for sale in Municipality of Distomo-Arachova-Antikyra, Greece

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Villas in Distomo-Arachova-Antikyra Municipality, Greece

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Villa 3 bedrooms in Arachova, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Arachova, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 140 sq.meters in Arachova. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, o…
$531,319
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Distomo-Arachova-Antikyra Municipality, Greece

with Mountain view
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Luxury
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