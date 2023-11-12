Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Zagora - Mouresi Municipality
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Zagora - Mouresi Municipality, Greece

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Anilio, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Anilio, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 383 m²
Number of floors 1
We are pleased to offer you a magnificent villa in the picturesque village in the east of Pe…
€630,000

Properties features in Zagora - Mouresi Municipality, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir