Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Amarynthos Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Amarynthos Municipal Unit, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Ano Vathia, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ano Vathia, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale a 3-storey cottage of 150 sq.m. on the island of Evia. The ground floor consists of…
$341,907
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Eretria Municipality, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Eretria Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor -1/2
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 100 square meters on the island of Evia. The groun…
$159,557
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Eretria Municipality, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Eretria Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 80 square meters on the island of Evia. The cottag…
$123,086
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ano Vathia, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ano Vathia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 190 square meters on the island of Evia. The first…
$364,701
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Amarynthos Municipal Unit, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go