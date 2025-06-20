Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Amfikleia-Elateia Municipality, Greece

3
5 properties total found
Villa 1 bedroom in Amfikleia-Elateia Municipality, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Amfikleia-Elateia Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 400 m²
Floor 1/1
We offer for sale a wonderful wooden cottage, with an area of 420 square meters in the Parna…
$3,47M
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Amfikleia-Elateia Municipality, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Amfikleia-Elateia Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 128 m²
Floor 1/1
We offer for sale a wonderful wooden cottage with an area of 128 sq.m. in the Parnassus area…
$635,276
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Tithroni, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Tithroni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 72 square meters in Arakhov. The first floor consi…
$182,498
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Amfikleia-Elateia Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Amfikleia-Elateia Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 160 square meters in Arakhov. The ground floor con…
$404,267
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Amfikleia-Elateia Municipality, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Amfikleia-Elateia Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 140 square meters in Arakhov. The cottage consists…
$288,762
Leave a request
