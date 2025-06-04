Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipal Unit of Zagora
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Municipal Unit of Zagora, Greece

3 properties total found
Villa 1 bedroom in Makryrrachi, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Makryrrachi, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 383 m²
Floor 1/1
We offer you a magnificent villa in a picturesque village in the East of the Pilion. This wo…
$720,911
Villa 1 room in Makryrrachi, Greece
Villa 1 room
Makryrrachi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 383 m²
Number of floors 1
We are pleased to offer you a magnificent villa in the picturesque village in the east of Pe…
$704,056
Villa 4 bedrooms in Zagora, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Zagora, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 170 sq.m. in Voloso-Pilio. The first floor consist…
$320,405
