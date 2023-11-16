Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipal Unit of Arachovis
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Municipal Unit of Arachovis, Greece

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 3 room villa with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Arachova, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Arachova, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 140 sq.meters in Arachova. The ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
€450,000

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Arachovis, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir