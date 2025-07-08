Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Eretria Municipal Unit, Greece

16 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Eretria Municipality, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Eretria Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 120 square meters on the island of Evia. The first…
$265,020
Villa 4 bedrooms in Eretria Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Eretria Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 200 square meters on the island of Evia. The first…
$427,801
Villa 2 bedrooms in Eretria Municipality, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Eretria Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 220 sq.m. on the island of Evia. The first floor consists of one …
$802,860
Villa 2 bedrooms in Eretria Municipality, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Eretria Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 110 square meters on the island of Evia. The cotta…
$187,529
Villa 6 bedrooms in Eretria Municipality, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Eretria Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 280 square meters on the island of Evia. The groun…
$457,103
Villa 8 bedrooms in Eretria Municipality, Greece
Villa 8 bedrooms
Eretria Municipality, Greece
Rooms 13
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 440 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Semi-basement consists of li…
$1,74M
Villa 8 bedrooms in Eretria Municipality, Greece
Villa 8 bedrooms
Eretria Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 440 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey villa of 440 sq.m. on the island of Evia. The ground floor consists of a l…
$1,76M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Eretria Municipality, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Eretria Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 570 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 570 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Semi-basement consists of on…
$1,63M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Eretria Municipality, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Eretria Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 156 sq.m. on the island of Evia. The ground floor …
$178,153
Villa 2 bedrooms in Eretria Municipality, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Eretria Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 220 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Ground floor consists of one…
$796,332
Villa 1 bedroom in Eretria Municipality, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Eretria Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 0-storey cottage with an area of 98 square meters on the island of Evia. From the w…
$194,048
Villa 6 bedrooms in Eretria Municipality, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Eretria Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 446 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey villa of 446 sq.m. on the island of Evia. The ground floor consists of 2 b…
$1,08M
Villa 1 bedroom in Eretria Municipality, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Eretria Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 550 m²
Floor 1/1
Cotage is located in the Eretria area on the island of Evia. It consists of five levels. The…
$1,27M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Eretria Municipality, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Eretria Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 570 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 570 sq.m. on the island of Evia. The ground floor consists of one…
$1,64M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Eretria Municipality, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Eretria Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey cottage of 100 square meters on the island of Evia. The cottage consists o…
$187,529
Villa 6 bedrooms in Eretria Municipality, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Eretria Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 446 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 446 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Semi-basement consists of 2 …
$1,07M
Properties features in Eretria Municipal Unit, Greece

