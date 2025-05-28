Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipal Unit of Avlis
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Municipal Unit of Avlis, Greece

11 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a 3-storey cottage of 250 sq.m. on the island of Evia. The first floor consists of …
$353,409
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 115 square meters in Attica. The first floor consi…
$216,605
Villa 1 bedroom in Avlida Beach, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Avlida Beach, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 200 m²
Floor 1/1
We offer for sale a unique object in the city of Avlida 4-storey villa 1200 sq.m. with a lar…
$1,37M
Villa 1 bedroom in Vathy, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Vathy, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 422 m²
Floor 1/1
The cottage is under construction. It consists of three floors, two first floors of 192 squa…
$273,607
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 335 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 335 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, liv…
$870,040
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 335 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 335 sq.m. in Attica. The first floor consists of 3 bedrooms, livi…
$912,023
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kalochori-Pantichi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kalochori-Pantichi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 180 square meters on the island of Evia. The cotta…
$478,812
Villa 3 bedrooms in Avlida Beach, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Avlida Beach, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 411 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 411 square meters on the island of Evia. The first…
$866,422
Villa 1 room in Avlida Beach, Greece
Villa 1 room
Avlida Beach, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 200 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale a unique object in the city of Aulida.A 4-storey villa of 1200 sq.m. with …
$1,35M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Avlida Beach, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Avlida Beach, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 316 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 316 square meters on the island of Evia. The groun…
$421,811
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kalochori-Pantichi, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kalochori-Pantichi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 120 square meters on the island of Evia. The first…
$125,403
