Villas for sale in Dorida Municipality, Greece

Villa 3 bedrooms in Dorida Municipality, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dorida Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
PROJECT INTRODUCTION Aegean Breeze II is a collection of beachfront apartments and villas…
$382,275
Villa 3 bedrooms in Dorida Municipality, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dorida Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 140 square meters in central Greece. The first flo…
$343,291
Villa 3 bedrooms in Dorida Municipality, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dorida Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 2
KEY FEATURE Prime Location: Chania, Crete Island is an emerging destination in the Med…
$298,046
Villa 2 bedrooms in Dorida Municipality, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Dorida Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey cottage of 130 sq.m. in central Greece. The first floor consists of one be…
$97,266
Villa 1 bedroom in Glyphada, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Glyphada, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 2
1,037/5,000Translation resultsTranslationThis smart home, equipped with KNX technology, offe…
Price on request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dorida Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dorida Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 165 square meters in central Greece. The first flo…
$194,532
