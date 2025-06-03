Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Dirfyon - Messapion Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Dirfyon - Messapion Municipality, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Dirfyon - Messapion Municipality, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Dirfyon - Messapion Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 101 square meters on the island of Evia. The cotta…
$342,009
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Dirfyon - Messapion Municipality, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dirfyon - Messapion Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 400 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey cottage of 400 sq.m. on the island of Evia. The ground floor consists of t…
$182,405
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Politika, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Politika, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 184 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 184 square meters on the island of Evia. The first…
$307,808
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Dirfyon - Messapion Municipality, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dirfyon - Messapion Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Floor -1/2
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 200 square meters on the island of Evia. The groun…
$290,707
Leave a request
Villa 10 bedrooms in Dirfyon - Messapion Municipality, Greece
Villa 10 bedrooms
Dirfyon - Messapion Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 500 square meters on the island of Evia. The first…
$1,14M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Dirfyon - Messapion Municipality, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go