Villas for sale in Sipias Municipal Unit, Greece

3 properties total found
Villa 1 bedroom in Platania, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Platania, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 440 m²
Floor 1/2
We offer a villa in the south of Pelion, built to the highest standards. It offers a panoram…
$3,03M
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Milina, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Milina, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 60 square meters in central Greece. The cottage co…
$137,316
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms in Platania, Greece
Villa 5 rooms
Platania, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer for sale secluded villa in south Pelion. The villa features 5 bedrooms (oak floors)…
$2,96M
Leave a request
