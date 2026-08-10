Villas for sale in Municipality of Lake Plastira, Greece

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Villas in Lake Plastiras Municipality, Greece

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Villa 4 bedrooms in Neochori, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Neochori, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 235 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 235 sq.meters in central Greece. Semi-basement consists of 2 stor…
$413,248
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Lake Plastiras Municipality, Greece

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