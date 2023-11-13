Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. South Pilio Municipality
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in South Pilio Municipality, Greece

Villa To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Pinakates, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Pinakates, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 270 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The ground floor consists of 3 bedr…
€850,000
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale a luxury villa in the village of Southern Pelion, near Volos. Great Deluxe…
€6,00M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 332 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer for sale secluded villa in south Pelion. The villa features 3 double bedrooms (oak …
€1,25M
Villa 9 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Villa 9 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The ground floor consists of 7 bedr…
€800,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The ground floor consists of 4 bedr…
€550,000

Properties features in South Pilio Municipality, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir