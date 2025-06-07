Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Lokroi Municipality, Greece

18
18 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in central Greece. Semi-basement consists of 3 bedr…
$814,120
Villa 4 bedrooms in Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 218 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 218 square meters in central Greece. The ground fl…
$512,231
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 240 sq.meters in central Greece. Ground floor consists of one bed…
$396,622
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Theologos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Theologos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 420 sq.meters in central Greece. Semi-basement consists of one ki…
Price on request
Villa 1 bedroom in Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/1
Villa of 300 sq.m. for sale in central Greece. The facility has solar panels for water heati…
$774,038
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 190 sq.m. in central Greece. The first floor consists of one bedr…
$512,231
Villa 4 bedrooms in Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Floor -1/4
For sale 4-storey cottage with an area of 180 square meters in central Greece. The ground fl…
$512,231
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 260 square meters in central Greece. The first flo…
$529,305
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 240 sq.m. in central Greece. The first floor consists of one bedr…
$432,551
Villa 4 bedrooms in Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 160 square meters in central Greece. The cottage c…
$728,506
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 190 sq.meters in central Greece. Ground floor consists of one bed…
$469,684
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 493 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey villa of 493 sq.m. in central Greece. The ground floor consists of one bat…
$1,31M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 580 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 580 sq.m. in central Greece. The first floor consists of 3 bedroo…
$626,060
Villa 1 room in Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Villa 1 room
Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 300 sq.meters in central Greece. There are: solar panels for water heating…
$709,745
Villa 6 bedrooms in Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 580 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 580 sq.meters in central Greece. Ground floor consists of 3 bedro…
$574,059
Villa 6 bedrooms in Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 380 m²
Floor -1/2
For sale 2-storey villa of 380 sq.m. in central Greece. The ground floor consists of 3 bedro…
$887,867
Villa 12 bedrooms in Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Villa 12 bedrooms
Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 400 square meters in central Greece. The first flo…
$1,71M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 493 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 493 sq.meters in central Greece. Semi-basement consists of one WC…
$1,20M
Leave a request
