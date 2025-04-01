Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. demos karystou
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in demos karystou, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Marmari, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Marmari, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 2
This gorgeous villa offers laid-back island living, just a short drive or ferry ride from th…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in demos karystou, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes