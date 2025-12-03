Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece

Municipality of Chalkida
52
Eretria Municipality
33
South Pilio Municipality
30
Eretria Municipal Unit
27
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
35 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 580 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 580 sq.meters in central Greece. Ground floor consists of 3 bedro…
$643,742
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 6 bedrooms in Achladias, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Achladias, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 640 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 640 sq.meters in the Sporades. Ground floor consists of 4 bedroom…
$2,34M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Delphi Municipality, Greece
Townhouse
Delphi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 0 sq.meters in Arachova. The maisonette has one level. A magnificent …
$3,80M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Century 21Century 21
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 335 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 335 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, liv…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Theologos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Theologos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 420 sq.meters in central Greece. Semi-basement consists of one ki…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 6 bedrooms in Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in central Greece. Semi-basement consists of 3 bedr…
$912,944
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 8 bedrooms in Eretria Municipality, Greece
Villa 8 bedrooms
Eretria Municipality, Greece
Rooms 13
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 440 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Semi-basement consists of li…
$1,76M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 9 bedrooms in South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Villa 9 bedrooms
South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. Ground floor consists of 7 bedrooms…
$936,353
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Dirfyon - Messapion Municipality, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Dirfyon - Messapion Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 101 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The house consists of 2 be…
$351,132
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
VernaVerna
Villa 5 rooms in Platania, Greece
Villa 5 rooms
Platania, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer for sale secluded villa in south Pelion. The villa features 5 bedrooms (oak floors)…
$3,10M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Tanagra, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Tanagra, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 460 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 460 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, li…
$807,604
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 600 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Ground floor consists of one…
$4,10M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 1 room in Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Villa 1 room
Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 300 sq.meters in central Greece. There are: solar panels for water heati…
$795,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 8 bedrooms in Municipality of Tanagra, Greece
Villa 8 bedrooms
Municipality of Tanagra, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 532 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 4-storey villa of 532 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Ground floor consists of 2 s…
$771,807
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Floor -2
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Basement consists of one b…
$1,24M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 rooms in Loutra Ypatis, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms
Loutra Ypatis, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 365 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 0-storey house of 365 sq.meters in central Greece. There are: a fireplace. The owne…
$419,018
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 7 bedrooms in Delphi Municipality, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Delphi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 595 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 595 sq.meters in central Greece. Ground floor consists of 2 bedro…
$1,81M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Xirovrysi, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Xirovrysi, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 585 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 585 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Semi-basement consists of on…
$1,84M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 2 bedrooms in Eretria Municipality, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Eretria Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 220 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Ground floor consists of one…
$801,752
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 6 rooms in Eretria Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 6 rooms
Eretria Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 250 m²
For sale maisonette of 250 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has one level. …
$887,002
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 8 bedrooms in Platanistos, Greece
Villa 8 bedrooms
Platanistos, Greece
Rooms 17
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 475 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 475 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Semi-basement consists of 6 …
$3,16M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 8 bedrooms in Istiaia-Aidipsos Municipality, Greece
Villa 8 bedrooms
Istiaia-Aidipsos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Semi-basement consists of 2 …
$2,52M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pinakates, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pinakates, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 270 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms…
$994,875
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 6 bedrooms in Eretria Municipality, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Eretria Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 446 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 446 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Semi-basement consists of 2 …
$1,08M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 6 bedrooms in Kymi - Aliveri Anna Municipality, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kymi - Aliveri Anna Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 550 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Ground floor consists of liv…
$2,11M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 493 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 493 sq.meters in central Greece. Semi-basement consists of one WC…
$1,35M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Aliveri, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Aliveri, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 390 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 390 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Semi-basement consists of …
$614,481
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Nerotrivia, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Nerotrivia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The house consists of 3 be…
$599,014
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 1 room in Magoula, Greece
Villa 1 room
Magoula, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 390 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 3-storey villa of 390 sq.meters on the Euboea island . A magnificent view of the …
$1,38M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 1 room in Makryrrachi, Greece
Villa 1 room
Makryrrachi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 383 m²
Number of floors 1
We are pleased to offer you a magnificent villa in the picturesque village in the east of Pe…
$737,378
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Property types in Thessaly and Central Greece

villas
cottages
townhouses

Properties features in Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece

with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go