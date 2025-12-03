Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. South Pilio Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in South Pilio Municipality, Greece

Municipla unit of Milies
12
Municipal unit of Argalasti
8
Sipias Municipal Unit
6
House Delete
Clear all
30 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Milies, Greece
3 bedroom house
Milies, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
A fantastic opportunity to acquire this fantastic detached villa located on the outskirts of…
$918,941
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Milies, Greece
3 bedroom house
Milies, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
A fantastic opportunity to acquire this fantastic detached villa located on the outskirts of…
$918,941
Leave a request
Villa 9 bedrooms in South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Villa 9 bedrooms
South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 320 sq.m. in Volosa-Pilio. The first floor consists of 7 bedrooms…
$932,209
Leave a request
AdriastarAdriastar
Villa 2 bedrooms in South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 100 square meters in Voloso-Pilio. The cottage con…
$302,968
Leave a request
Cottage 2 bedrooms in South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The house consists of 2 bedrooms,…
$304,315
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Milina, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Milina, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has 3 levels. Groun…
$444,767
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 1 bedroom in Milina, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Milina, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in central Greece. The house consists of one bedro…
$140,453
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 9 bedrooms in South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Villa 9 bedrooms
South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. Ground floor consists of 7 bedrooms…
$936,353
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pinakates, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pinakates, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 270 sq.m. in Voloso-Pilio. The first floor consists of 3 bedrooms…
$996,582
Leave a request
VernaVerna
Villa 6 bedrooms in Kalamaki, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kalamaki, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 233 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 233 square meters in Voloso-Pilio. The first floor…
$442,799
Leave a request
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Argalasti, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Argalasti, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. Ground floor consists of 3 bedroo…
$321,871
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 rooms in Platania, Greece
Villa 5 rooms
Platania, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer for sale secluded villa in south Pelion. The villa features 5 bedrooms (oak floors)…
$3,10M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 2 bedrooms in South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey villa of 100 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. Basement consists of one storeroom.…
$468,176
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Milina, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Milina, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor -1/3
Townhouse of 200 sq.m. is for sale in central Greece. The townhouse is located on 3 levels. …
$445,531
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Milina, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Milina, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 60 square meters in central Greece. The cottage co…
$140,694
Leave a request
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Milies, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Milies, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 175 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. Semi-basement consists of one bed…
$386,245
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 1 bedroom in Vizitsa, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Vizitsa, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 400 m²
Floor 1/1
We present to your attention a luxurious villa in the village of South Pilion, near the city…
$7,03M
Leave a request
1 room Cottage in Vizitsa, Greece
1 room Cottage
Vizitsa, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
Two separate detached houses are for sale in the village of Vyzitsa, Pelion (turnk…
$374,541
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 2 bedrooms in South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor -2/2
For sale 2-storey villa of 100 sq.m. in Voloso-Pilio. The basement consists of one pantry. T…
$468,980
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pinakates, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pinakates, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 270 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms…
$994,875
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Kalamaki, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Kalamaki, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 233 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 233 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms…
$444,767
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 1 bedroom in Platania, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Platania, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 440 m²
Floor 1/2
We offer a villa in the south of Pelion, built to the highest standards. It offers a panoram…
$3,11M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Milies, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Milies, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 175 sq.m. in Voloso-Pilio. The ground floor consis…
$386,908
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Argalasti, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Argalasti, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 160 sq.m. in Voloso-Pilio. The first floor consist…
$322,424
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey cottage area of 56 sq.m in Voloso-Pilio. The cottage consists of 2 bedroom…
$349,578
Leave a request
Cottage 2 bedrooms in South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 56 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
$351,132
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 2 bedrooms in Vizitsa, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Vizitsa, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 70 sq.m. in Voloso-Pilio. The cottage consists of …
$186,442
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Vizitsa, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Vizitsa, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 210 m²
Floor 1/1
Two buildings under construction in the Pelion area are for sale. Each building consists of …
$375,184
Leave a request
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Vizitsa, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Vizitsa, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
$187,271
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 1 room in Vizitsa, Greece
Villa 1 room
Vizitsa, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale a luxury villa in the village of Southern Pelion, near Volos. Great Deluxe…
$7,02M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Property types in South Pilio Municipality

villas
cottages

Properties features in South Pilio Municipality, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go