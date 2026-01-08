Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Municipla unit of Milies, Greece

villas
7
cottages
3
15 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Vizitsa, Greece
3 bedroom house
Vizitsa, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
The ”Handmade Villa” in the Traditional Village of Vyzitsa, Pelion. Stone Detached House of …
$723,880
1 room Cottage in Vizitsa, Greece
1 room Cottage
Vizitsa, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
Two separate detached houses are for sale in the village of Vyzitsa, Pelion (turnk…
$374,541
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pinakates, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pinakates, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 270 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms…
$994,875
Villa 1 room in Vizitsa, Greece
Villa 1 room
Vizitsa, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale a luxury villa in the village of Southern Pelion, near Volos. Great Deluxe…
$7,02M
3 bedroom house in Vizitsa, Greece
3 bedroom house
Vizitsa, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
The ”Handmade Villa” in the Traditional Village of Vyzitsa, Pelion. Stone Detached House of …
$727,052
Villa 1 bedroom in Vizitsa, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Vizitsa, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 210 m²
Floor 1/1
Two buildings under construction in the Pelion area are for sale. Each building consists of …
$375,184
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pinakates, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pinakates, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 270 sq.m. in Voloso-Pilio. The first floor consists of 3 bedrooms…
$996,582
3 bedroom house in Vizitsa, Greece
3 bedroom house
Vizitsa, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
The ”Handmade Villa” in the Traditional Village of Vyzitsa, Pelion. Stone Detached House of …
$726,175
3 bedroom house in Milies, Greece
3 bedroom house
Milies, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
A fantastic opportunity to acquire this fantastic detached villa located on the outskirts of…
$931,064
Villa 2 bedrooms in Vizitsa, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Vizitsa, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 70 sq.m. in Voloso-Pilio. The cottage consists of …
$186,442
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Vizitsa, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Vizitsa, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
$187,271
Villa 3 bedrooms in Milies, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Milies, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 175 sq.m. in Voloso-Pilio. The ground floor consis…
$386,908
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Milies, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Milies, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 175 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. Semi-basement consists of one bed…
$386,245
3 bedroom house in Milies, Greece
3 bedroom house
Milies, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
A fantastic opportunity to acquire this fantastic detached villa located on the outskirts of…
$931,064
Villa 1 bedroom in Vizitsa, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Vizitsa, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 400 m²
Floor 1/1
We present to your attention a luxurious villa in the village of South Pilion, near the city…
$7,03M
Properties features in Municipla unit of Milies, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
