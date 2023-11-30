Houses for sale in Chalkida, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
3 room cottage in Eretria, Greece
3 room cottage
Eretria, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 156 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
€152,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline in Avlida Beach, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Avlida Beach, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
€310,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 8 rooms with sea view, with mountain view in Magoula, Greece
Villa 8 rooms with sea view, with mountain view
Magoula, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 570 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 570 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
€1,40M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline in Kakoperato, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Kakoperato, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 81 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The house consists of 2 bedro…
€250,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline in Nea Artaki, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Nea Artaki, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 195 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 195 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonett…
€310,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Eretria, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Eretria, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
€160,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Loukisia, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Loukisia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 196 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
€375,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage in Chalkoutsi, Greece
3 room cottage
Chalkoutsi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 249 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 249 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
€180,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage in Markopoulo Oropou, Greece
3 room cottage
Markopoulo Oropou, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 95 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living …
€170,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Loukisia, Greece
Villa 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Loukisia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 200 sq.meters on the Euboea island . A magnificent view of the sea, the mo…
€690,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms with fireplace, with storage room, with bbq in Markopoulo Oropou, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with fireplace, with storage room, with bbq
Markopoulo Oropou, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
For Sale - Residential Detached house - East Attica: Markopoulo Oropou 120 Sq.m., 4 Bedrooms…
€130,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Avlida Beach, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Avlida Beach, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 115 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one kitchen…
€190,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Eretria, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Eretria, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 0-storey house of 98 sq.meters on the Euboea island . There is a fireplace. The own…
€168,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace in Oropos, Greece
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace
Oropos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 210 m²
Oropos northeast of Athens 35klm, Alonia area, nes, single-family house with an area of 210 …
€285,000
Cottage with swimming pool, with Back yard (Garden) in Oropos, Greece
Cottage with swimming pool, with Back yard (Garden)
Oropos, Greece
Area 600 m²
For Sale - Residential Detached house - East Attica: Oropos 600 Sq.m., Ground floor Floor, B…
€220,000
Cottage 8 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Kalamos, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kalamos, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 5
Area 369 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 369 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
€865,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Malakonta, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Malakonta, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
€365,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
4 room house in Eretria, Greece
4 room house
Eretria, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
Private house on the island of Evia with an area of 190sq.m. 800m from the pool.& nbsp ; 1s…
€120,000
1 room Cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Chalkoutsi, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Chalkoutsi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 85 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room,…
€135,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage with furnishings in Chalkoutsi, Greece
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Chalkoutsi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 125 sq.meters in Attica. There is a fireplace, air conditioning, …
€110,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Skala Oropou, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Skala Oropou, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 225 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€580,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Seta, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Seta, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The house consists of 2 bedro…
€108,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Pili, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Pili, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The house consists of 2 bedro…
€140,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Magoula, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Magoula, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 190 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The groun…
€335,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
7 room house with Bedrooms in Sykamino, Greece
7 room house with Bedrooms
Sykamino, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 253 m²
Property Code: 1103 - House FOR SALE in Attika - East Sykamino for €90.000. This 253 sq. m. …
€90,000
5 room house with parking, with elevator, with fireplace in Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
5 room house with parking, with elevator, with fireplace
Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 395 m²
An amassing cottage at an ideal place appropriate for family vacations. Very near by to Athe…
€300,000
Villa 8 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Loukisia, Greece
Villa 8 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Loukisia, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 600 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
€3,50M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 10 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Seta, Greece
Cottage 10 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Seta, Greece
Rooms 14
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 500 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
€1,000,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Loukisia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Loukisia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 89 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of …
€275,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Ano Vathia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Ano Vathia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
€300,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά

