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Houses for sale in Karystos Municipality, Greece

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villas
4
townhouses
5
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11 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Karystos, Greece
2 bedroom house
Karystos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
In one of the most desirable coastal locations of Southern Evia, just moments from the sea a…
$468,510
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 4 bedrooms in Karystos Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Karystos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a 2-storey cottage with an area of ​​145 sq.m on the island of Evia. The first floo…
$1,11M
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Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 120 m²
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-ba…
$295,177
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Value OneValue One
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Karystos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Karystos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouse for sale with an area of ​​135 sq.m on the island of Evia. The townhouse is locate…
$558,661
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Townhouse 1 bedroom in Epanochori, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Epanochori, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouse for sale with an area of ​​120 sq.m on the island of Evia. The townhouse is locate…
$500,467
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Villa 8 bedrooms in Platanistos, Greece
Villa 8 bedrooms
Platanistos, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 475 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey villa with an area of 475 sq.m on the island of Evia. The ground floor con…
$3,14M
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TekceTekce
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 111 m²
For sale maisonette of 111 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has 2 levels. 2nd f…
$440,404
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Aetos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Aetos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Floor 4/5
For sale townhouse area of 133 sq.m. on the island of Evia. The townhouse is located on 2 le…
$360,802
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of ​​220 sq.m on the island of Evia. The first floor …
$494,647
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Marmari, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Marmari, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 2
This gorgeous villa offers laid-back island living, just a short drive or ferry ride from th…
Price on request
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House in Nea Styra, Greece
House
Nea Styra, Greece
Area 66 m²
Detached houses, apartments from 66 sq.m. in a green seaside place in central Evia. With mod…
$167,480
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Properties features in Karystos Municipality, Greece

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