Houses for sale in Municipal Unit of Anthidon, Greece

25 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale 3-storey cottage of 220 sq.m. on the island of Evia. The ground floor consists of o…
$419,400
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale 3-storey house of 220 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Semi-basement consists of …
$417,475
4 bedroom house in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
4 bedroom house
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 255 m²
Discover a luxurious seaside villa in the charming area of Drosia, Viotia, just steps from t…
$1,11M
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 420 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Semi-basement consists of …
$1,46M
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 143 sq.meters on the Euboea island . A view of the mountain, …
$356,984
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey cottage area of 320 square meters on the island of Evia. The ground floor …
$527,602
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 420 m²
Floor -1/4
For sale 4-storey cottage with an area of 420 square meters on the island of Evia. The groun…
$1,47M
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 185 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Ground floor consists of 2 b…
$702,264
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 89 square meters on the island of Evia. The first …
$322,424
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 600 sq.m. on the island of Evia. The first floor consists of one …
$4,10M
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 430 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Ground floor consists of l…
$702,264
Villa 1 bedroom in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 143 square meters on the island of Evia. The first…
$357,597
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
............................................................................................…
$1,58M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 196 square meters on the island of Evia. The first…
$433,809
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 600 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Ground floor consists of one…
$4,10M
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Ground floor consists of 2…
$1,67M
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Floor -2
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Basement consists of one b…
$1,24M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Floor -2/1
For sale a 3-storey cottage of 250 sq.m. on the island of Evia. The basement consists of one…
$1,24M
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 320 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Semi-basement consists of …
$526,698
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 89 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Ground floor consists of li…
$321,871
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 185 square meters on the island of Evia. The first…
$703,470
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 200 square meters on the island of Evia. The first…
$1,68M
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 196 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Ground floor consists of o…
$433,809
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Floor -1/2
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . …
$1,58M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale 4-storey cottage with an area of 430 square meters on the island of Evia. The first…
$703,470
