  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Sea view

Seaview Houses for Sale in Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece

Municipality of Chalkida
52
Eretria Municipality
33
South Pilio Municipality
30
Eretria Municipal Unit
27
109 properties total found
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale 3-storey house of 220 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Semi-basement consists of …
$417,475
Villa 6 bedrooms in Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 580 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 580 sq.meters in central Greece. Ground floor consists of 3 bedro…
$643,742
Villa 6 bedrooms in Magoula, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Magoula, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 570 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 570 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Semi-basement consists of on…
$1,61M
3 bedroom townthouse in Nea Artaki, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nea Artaki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 132 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has 2 levels. 6…
$526,698
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 260 sq.meters in central Greece. Ground floor consists of livin…
$544,255
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 160 sq.meters in central Greece. The house consists of 4 bedroo…
$749,082
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Tanagra, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Tanagra, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Ground floor consists of 2…
$357,105
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Delphi Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Delphi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 198 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 198 sq.meters in central Greece. Semi-basement consists of one …
$585,220
Villa 6 bedrooms in Achladias, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Achladias, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 640 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 640 sq.meters in the Sporades. Ground floor consists of 4 bedroom…
$2,34M
1 room Cottage in Paralia Kymis, Greece
1 room Cottage
Paralia Kymis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
The property consists of two apartments with many interior and exterior decoration possibili…
$362,837
Cottage 10 bedrooms in Dirfyon - Messapion Municipality, Greece
Cottage 10 bedrooms
Dirfyon - Messapion Municipality, Greece
Rooms 14
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 500 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Ground floor consists of 4…
$1,17M
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Dorida Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Dorida Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 165 sq.meters in central Greece. Ground floor consists of 2 bed…
$198,975
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Dirfyon - Messapion Municipality, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Dirfyon - Messapion Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Semi-basement consists of …
$298,462
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Makrakomi Municipality, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Makrakomi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 65 sq.meters in central Greece. The house consists of 2 bedroom…
$140,453
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Aliartos-Thespies Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Aliartos-Thespies Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 214 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 214 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of living room …
$409,654
3 bedroom townthouse in Aetos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Aetos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Floor 4
For sale maisonette of 133 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has 2 levels. 4…
$357,105
Townhouse in Delphi Municipality, Greece
Townhouse
Delphi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 0 sq.meters in Arachova. The maisonette has one level. A magnificent …
$3,80M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 335 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 335 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, liv…
Price on request
3 room cottage in Eretria Municipality, Greece
3 room cottage
Eretria Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 0-storey house of 98 sq.meters on the Euboea island . There are: a fireplace. The o…
$196,634
Villa 4 bedrooms in Theologos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Theologos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 420 sq.meters in central Greece. Semi-basement consists of one ki…
Price on request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in central Greece. Semi-basement consists of 3 bedr…
$912,944
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Portaria, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Portaria, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 314 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 314 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. Ground floor consists of one bedroo…
$994,875
3 bedroom townthouse in Milina, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Milina, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has 3 levels. Groun…
$444,767
Cottage 1 bedroom in Milina, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Milina, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in central Greece. The house consists of one bedro…
$140,453
Cottage 1 bedroom in Paralia Kymis, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Paralia Kymis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 4
Area 204 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 204 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Ground floor consists of liv…
$1,87M
Villa 8 bedrooms in Eretria Municipality, Greece
Villa 8 bedrooms
Eretria Municipality, Greece
Rooms 13
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 440 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Semi-basement consists of li…
$1,76M
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Dirfyon - Messapion Municipality, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Dirfyon - Messapion Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters on the Euboea island . 1st floor consists of 3 be…
$187,271
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Istiaia-Aidipsos Municipality, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Istiaia-Aidipsos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 145 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Ground floor consists of l…
$321,394
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Paralia Agias Annas, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Paralia Agias Annas, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 271 m²
Floor -1
For sale 3-storey house of 271 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Semi-basement consists of …
$541,417
Villa 9 bedrooms in South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Villa 9 bedrooms
South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. Ground floor consists of 7 bedrooms…
$936,353
